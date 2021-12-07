Artist who let Crumbleys in Detroit building meets with detectives

Detectives in the Oakland County Sheriff's Office interviewed a 65-year-old artist Monday afternoon who had allowed the parents of the teen charged in the Oxford High School shooting into a Detroit warehouse where they were found and arrested over the weekend.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teen charged in the Oxford High School shooting, were located and arrested early Saturday in a building at 1111 Bellevue on Detroit's east side.

Andrzej Sikora met with detectives at 3 p.m. and spent two hours answering questions, said his attorney, Clarence Dass. Shortly after, law enforcement authorities searched Sikora's home in suburban Troy, specifically for his phones and computers, Dass said.

“Mr. Sikora did not assist the Crumbleys in evading law enforcement, did not know there was a warrant for their arrest, and did not know they were at his art studio at the time of their arrest,” Dass said in a statement. “He has not been charged with any crime, and will continue to assist members of law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.”

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the interview wrapped up just after 5 p.m.

“He cooperated with our detectives,” McCabe said. He said more details would be released Monday night.

Sikora didn’t know all the circumstances surrounding what was going on with James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents, on Friday, his attorney said.

Police arrested the couple early Saturday morning in the building on Detroit’s east side after a citizen saw the Crumbleys’ vehicle late Friday and called police.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, were both chargedFriday afternoon. Later that afternoon, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying they were trying to locate the couple. That night, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

They each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the shooting.

Dass said the Crumbleys went to the building, which houses a number of ventures including a studio of Sikora's, Friday morning before charges were announced. He let them stay there to get away from the media and threats that were occurring, Dass said.

Sikora left at 5 p.m. and went home thinking they were also going to leave at some point, his lawyer told the Free Press. Sikora didn’t know they were in the studio as late as they were.

The building is located in the 1100 block of Bellevue near Belle Isle in Detroit.

Dass has said his client contacted the Detroit Police Department and theSheriff’s Office to provide information after learning of the Crumbleys’ arrests.

Sikora were social acquaintances with the Crumbleys, Dass said. His client and Jennifer Crumbley were on the ski patrol team at Pine Knob. They also shared an interest in horseback riding.

Sikora was born in Zielona Gora, Poland, and moved to the U.S. in 1990, according to his website. He is known for his mural work in several private residences and businesses around metro Detroit.

The couple’s son, Ethan Crumbley, is accused of murdering four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher, during the school shooting last week in a suburb about 45 minutes away from downtown Detroit..

All three are all housed in the Oakland County Jail, but won’t be allowed to interact with each other, officials said.

