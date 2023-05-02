Artist missing over a week vanished after knocking on doors, North Carolina cops say

The search for a 50-year-old woman continues after she vanished more than a week ago in North Carolina, police said.

Shannon Anderson of Edenton was last seen the night of April 25, Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones shared in a news release on Facebook. Since her disappearance, officials discovered her abandoned SUV and are working to piece together her whereabouts based on interviews and camera footage.

Deputies found Anderson’s vehicle on Broad Creek in the Camden Point area, according to police. Her white Ford Escape was found in the same area she was last seen, Jones said in the release.

“Apparently, Miss Anderson approached a couple of residences looking for a particular person,” the sheriff said in the release. “We do not have a direction of travel after she abandoned her vehicle.”

The neighborhood Anderson wandered through is the county’s Vietnamese community, the Daily Advance reported. Anderson had told one resident that she was “looking for somebody” after knocking on their door, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office determined the person Anderson was looking for actually lived in Virginia, but after speaking to that person, deputies were no closer to finding Anderson, investigators told the Daily Advance.

Meanwhile, hundreds in the community are sharing missing posts on Facebook in the hopes of finding Anderson. Jody Anderson told McClatchy News her missing sister is a local artist, and her Instagram profile shows her carving pieces of wood art.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search on April 29 and used a helicopter to search a nearby wooded swamp area, the release said. They were “unable to locate any objects in the wooded swamp area that resembled a human form.”

“We’re following up on ways to locate her and checking all the boxes, but right now nothing has panned out,” Jones told the Daily Advance. “Some of the information we gathered was not received until almost four days after the fact.”

Neighboring law enforcement departments and fire departments have shared the county’s information about Anderson, hoping to reel in more information about her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-5046.

Edenton is located along the Albermarle Sound, about 140 miles northeast of Raleigh.

