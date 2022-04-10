Artist Nick Cave on His Hometown Retrospective, Mentorship and 30 Years of Groundbreaking Works

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Belcove
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodney King
    Rodney King
    American police brutality victim

Back in 1991, after the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King, Nick Cave started to create the first of what would become his celebrated series “Soundsuits.” Distraught over the racially induced violence, Cave, a Black man, designed the wildly imaginative, wearable sculptures to serve as metaphorical armor, cloaking the full body and disguising the race, gender, class and age of the performers donning them. Twenty-nine years later, he was working on what he calls version 2.0, inspired by his teenage fantasies of what the new millennium would bring, when a harsh 21st-century reality intruded: A Minneapolis cop murdered George Floyd.

“That created this veil, this shroud,” Cave recalls from his Chicago studio, a former factory that once produced curtains and, before that, football helmets. “There’s always been disruption—George Floyd, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin. I mean, the list goes on and on.” But this time, he changed direction from the outwardly joyful riot of color and texture that defines his previous pieces. “You can feel this sense of sadness and despair. But underneath, you get this glimpse of something even more exuberant and more elaborate.”

More from Robb Report

The “Soundsuits,” both old and new, are sure to be highlights of a trifecta of hometown honors for Cave in May: a three-decade retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; a public work displayed on the enormous Merchandise Mart; and a gala at the DuSable Museum of African American History featuring a choreographed fashion presentation designed in collaboration with his brother Jack.

&#x00201c;Soundsuits&#x00201d; in action: Nick Cave, Drive-By, 2010, film still. - Credit: James Prinz
“Soundsuits” in action: Nick Cave, Drive-By, 2010, film still. - Credit: James Prinz

James Prinz

Cave moved to his sprawling studio in the city’s Old Irving Park neighborhood about four years ago. Dubbed Facility, it serves as live-work space for the artist and his partner, Bob Faust, as well as his brother. “I’m working sometimes until three in the morning—I’m not getting in the car and driving home,” he says. Cave converted a rear parking lot into a green space and restored street-facing windows to create a storefront project room visible to passersby. After Floyd’s murder in 2020, the studio invited friends to write letters about racism directly onto the windows for a project called Amends and the broader community to express their thoughts on yellow ribbons, which were then hung on clotheslines on the lawn of a high school across the street for Dirty Laundry; 1,200 people took part.

After more than 30 years on the faculty of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Cave continues to teach master’s candidates, relishing the opportunity to commune with “up-and-coming creators,” he says. “We have two years for them to understand how to trust themselves.” His own grad-school experience in the late 1980s, at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan, was pivotal to developing his self-confidence. He finished his thesis paintings a month early but soon decided that he wasn’t happy with them. “My peers were like, ‘You are nuts,’ but it just wasn’t what I wanted,” he recalls. “It wasn’t challenging.” He quickly started fresh, creating an installation and performing within it.

That integration of choreography (Cave had studied dance with Alvin Ailey’s company) presaged his “Soundsuits,” which swish, jingle and click when inhabited. His presence at Cranbrook as the sole student of color also galvanized his direction. “I didn’t feel unsafe,” he says. “But it was a very awakening moment.” Three years later, King’s beating pushed Cave to respond. He began collecting twigs in a park and brought them back to his studio, where he assembled them into a sculpture, then realized he could wear it like a shield.

Nick Cave in his Chicago studio. - Credit: Kristan Lieb
Nick Cave in his Chicago studio. - Credit: Kristan Lieb

Kristan Lieb

Those who don’t know that painful backstory, however, might be more likely to see “Soundsuits,” which are stitched together from such disparate materials as raffia, vintage sweaters and quirky flea-market finds, as whimsical, even celebratory. “That expression is how we move through life. I’m talking to you right now, but I am also struggling with the pain of this war,” Cave says, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “But you would never see that on the facade. I have to find reasons to get up in the morning.”

The retrospective, Nick Cave: Forothermore, will open with Spinner Forest, an installation of 16,000 wind spinners dangling from the ceiling that serves as a lament about gun violence. “You think you’re looking at all these amazing, colorful, bright, reflective lawn ornaments,” Cave says. “As you get closer, they’re guns, bullets and teardrops. We all may think it doesn’t pertain to us, but it’s right in our backyards.”

The survey will also feature his first bronze “Soundsuit,” which stands a monumental 12 feet tall (and is not wearable). It’s part of his quest to reach a broader viewership, as is his Art on theMart project: a “Soundsuits” performance projected onto theMart’s facade, though Cave says the digital piece will integrate the building, not simply sit on the surface. “This is really a dance with architecture,” he says.

Cave sees his practice as “art with civic responsibility” and his mission as bringing “light into the world” by starting conversations. “Art has always been my savior because the constant trauma around racism—I don’t know how people process it,” he says. “I am lucky to have this vehicle to bear all of this burden. Because it’s tough, it’s really tough.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Beverly Hills 90210 vs Greenwich, Conn. 06830: Which Tony Zip Code Is King?

    From their most popular cars to most expensive homes up for grabs, the pair couldn't be more different.

  • Singaporean model says she's 'shattered' after artist allegedly used her likeness in a nude painting

    Singaporean model and artist Duan Mei Yue accused Russian artist Angelina Poveteva of stealing her image and using it as the reference for a nude painting that sold for $10,000. Duan took to Instagram and TikTok to point out the likeness of Poveteva's painting, titled "Time to Open Your Eyes," to a photograph taken of her when she was 18-years-old. She also shared her Instagram conversation with the Russian artist, who claimed that her painting was based on another model.

  • Private Jets Are Becoming Colorful Canvases for Adventurous Owners

    Why spend millions on a private jet, only to show up on the runway with a factory paint job?

  • ‘Be More Chill’? Nope — Turlock High cancels musical after one night due to ‘mature content’

    The musical was scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday.

  • ‘Plaza Suite’ Extends Broadway Run After Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Miss Performances Due to COVID

    Plaza Suite, the Broadway play starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, will return to performances on April 12 after both stars tested positive for COVID-19. Producers on the Neil Simon show previously confirmed over Twitter that it had canceled a single weekday performance, with additional performances now canceled through April 10. The show also […]

  • New Basquiat Exhibition, "King Pleasure," Opens In NYC

    On Saturday, 200 rare and never before seen works by the famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat opened to the public at Chelsea’s Starrett-Lehigh building. The “King Pleasure” exhibition, curated by Basquiat’s sisters Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, along with their stepmother, Nora Fitzpatrick, is an extension of his legacy, and a rare glimpse behind the artist through the eyes of his family. While the idea came to them in early 2017, the project was paused soon after, as the world began to r

  • Tribute exhibition for North Korean founder opens in Pyongyang

    STORY: An art exhibit opened in Pyongyang ahead of the 110th birth anniversary of the county's founder Kim Il Sung, state media said on Friday.Video provided by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed visitors looking around the exhibition at the Okryu Exhibition Hall on Thursday.The exhibition displays art pieces including oil paintings featuring activities and works of the late leader, KCNA said.The "Day of the Sun" which falls on April 15 is the birthday of current leader Kim Jong Un's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and the most important holiday of the year in the North, which often uses such occasions to display military might at massive parades.Kim Il Sung led his country from its founding in 1948, through the 1950-53 Korean War, until he died in 1994 and his son Kim Jong Il took over.

  • Stars You Forgot Were in <em>Newsies</em>

    The 1992 movie musical Newsies turns 30 years old today. We're looking back at all of the celebrities who starred in the musical you might have forgotten (plus a few from the Original Broadway Cast!

  • 'You Brought Me the Ocean': Charlize Theron producing Aqualad origin series for HBO Max

    The list of HBO Max projects based on DC Comics stories is growing once again. Variety reports that Oscar winner Charlize Theron is set to produce an adaptation of the DC graphic novel You Brought Me The Ocean for the streaming service, giving DC hero Aqualad a chance to shine as a solo character through an acclaimed romantic origin story. Written by Alex Sanchez with art by Julie Maroh, You Brought Me the Ocean follows Jake Hyde, a teenager living in New Mexico who doesn't swim, but finds himse

  • The art world is blacklisting Russian oligarchs amid fears that the billionaires will take advantage of the industry's lack of regulation to evade sanctions

    Russian oligarchs have deep roots as high-value art collectors and patrons. Here's how the notoriously opaque art industry is attempting to cut ties.

  • Beanie Feldstein on playing Fanny Brice, the original "Funny Girl"

    After 58 years, the very first revival of the musical "Funny Girl," about famed Ziegfeld Follies comedienne Fanny Brice, is opening on Broadway, starring "Booksmart" actress Beanie Feldstein. Correspondent Mo Rocca explores how Barbra Streisand's performance in the original stage production and 1968 movie made her a superstar; and talks with Feldstein about Brice's influence on generations of female comic actresses, and why she's been preparing to play Brice her entire life.

  • ‘Plaza Suite’ Extends Broadway Engagement To Make Up For Covid Cancellations; ‘Paradise Square’ Cancels Performances Through Weekend – Update

    UPDATED throughout: The Broadway production of Plaza Suite will add an extra five performances to its limited engagement to compensate for this week’s Covid cancellations, productions said today. The production, starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker – both of whom have tested positive for Covid – has canceled performances through Sunday, April 10, but will […]

  • Antiques: What if the pennies from heaven were steel?

    Today's pennies may not buy what they used to, but some of these pennies can buy a lot more. Let's visit the world of the one-cent piece.

  • Things to do in Cincinnati this week including Opening Day Parade, Jack White and Baby Shark

    Here's our list of all the good stuff happening this coming week in the Cincinnati area.

  • What’s going on in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin in spring 2022

    Find something to do this spring with our event listings.

  • Museum showcases recently acquired artwork

    New artwork recently acquired by the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is now featured in the northern part of the Museum’s Central Corridor.

  • Take a Closer Look Inside Dior’s Lavishly Reimagined Paris Flagship

    Peter Marino walks us through his concept for the new Dior flagship at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

  • History: Exquisite Abernathy House was center of music, art and culture in Palm Springs

    The Abernathy family of Kansas City was prominent and prosperous. James and Helen Abernathy joined Palm Springs society and their activities regularly made the paper.

  • New exhibit celebrates artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

    STORY: Jean-Michel Basquiat's life and work go on display in new exhibitLocation: New YorkOver 200 rare paintings, drawings, and artifacts fill the spacewhich was curated by Basquiat's sistersJeanine Heriveaux, Jean-Michel Basquiat's sister“What fueled us was the passion, for Jean-Michel. We wanted to make sure that we had - the passion that we're feeling for the project and for him and the love that we have for him. We wanted to make sure that that shines through in the exhibition.”The exhibit took nearly two years to createLisane Basquiat, Jean-Michel Basquiat's sister“We started thinking about like, kind of like the different chapters of his life and then went and looked at his works and pored through like hours, days of poring through his works and picking the works that we felt best represented those different chapters that we came up with... And then also putting a focus on Jean-Michel’s very strong expression of what he felt and what he thought about what was happening in the world from a political and social, economic and cultural perspective.”All items on display are owned by the artist's estatewhich the family says they will never sell

  • UK theater's Olivier Awards back after COVID-enforced hiatus

    LONDON (AP) — “Cabaret” stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley are among the acting nominees for British theater’s Olivier Awards, which return Sunday with a live ceremony and a black-tie crowd after a three-year gap imposed by COVID-19. The celebration of London theater, opera and dance is back at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Britain’s performance venues more than two years ago, weeks before the scheduled 2020 Oliviers show. Kit Harington, Tom Felton, Emma Corrin and Jonathan Pryce were among the stars expected on the sustainable green carpet, made from reusable grass, on a sunny London afternoon before the glitzy, music-filled ceremony.