Artist opens nature-inspired exhibit at Art Center

Feb. 9—By Ayanna Eckblad

This month and next the Albert Lea Art Center will feature an exhibit by Albert Lea artist Jacob Schlichter.

The exhibit, "Wildlife by Jacob," will be displayed through March 22, and there will be an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

Schlichter has done photography professionally since 2014. He is mainly self-taught but has also read books on the craft. He describes his style as wildlife, astro-scenic with a focus on long exposure action shots.

"I take my love for the earth and for wildlife and for the human experience," he said. "My style is very Minnesotan and nature-inspired."

Schlichter tries to maintain originality in all of his work. He said that although very few things are original and new, the execution can remain unique and makes a person stand out from similar artists.

Schlichter has had some experience showing his art at exhibits as he had previously done a small exhibit in Austin. He said that he had to coordinate with people at the Albert Lea Art Center, and they really helped him with the process of getting his vision for the exhibit ready.

"[The Art Center] helped phenomenally," he said.

Although Schlichter's exhibit focuses on photography, he has many other creative business ventures as well.

"I love creating graphics, I love design work," he said. He works in fashion, designing his own brand, Slick, as well as working for other brands.

Schlichter said that as an artist, he has a lot of different roles he has to play. In addition to creating, he also needs to represent himself to brands and other potential clients.

"It's really not as easy as just going outside with a camera and taking a picture," he said.

His advice to younger artists is to learn about the business side of the art world in order to make a sustainable living. He also advises people to reach out to others when they need help.

"You're not alone. You can maybe talk to your parents, talk to a friend, talk to local businesses," Schlichter said. "I want people to know that they're worth it."

Schlichter wants to do more work with people in the community. He encouraged people who own or know of cool buildings, scenic land or classic cars to get in touch with him.

"I really want to ... put southern Minnesota on the map so to say," he said. "I would love to work with other people in the community."

When not doing photography or other creative work, Schlichter spends time working for social justice causes that he is passionate about. He said he wants

Minnesotans to vote in local elections for politicians who support the arts. He is thankful to live in a state that promotes art in the community.

"I don't want anyone to take it for granted," he said.

Those interested in contacting Schlichter or learning more can go to his website at https://jacobthefox.com/.