🌱 'Year of the Artist' + Small Business Relief Grant Program

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 35.

In response to the COVID pandemic, the 'Year of the Artist' program designated by the City of Roanoke for the 2022 fiscal year launches this Tuesday. The program aims to brainstorm new ways to support young creatives, meet community challenges, and further integrate arts into the city fabric. 'Year of the Artist' does not have a narrow definition of art and will release more details as the program advances in time for its July kick-off. (Roanoke Times) The City of Roanoke is launching a small business relief grant program with Freedom First. The program will utilize the Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus federal funding and is in response to the COVID pandemic. The program will continue until funds are exhausted. Click the link to find information on eligibility requirements and on how to apply. (Press Release Desk ) A Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport airline partnership hopes to bring more flights to Roanoke. The partnership could lead to increased hires and provide the local economy a much needed boost. The deal is still in the planning stages but airport officials are hoping to see an increase in flights in a couple of years. (WSLS 10)

Take & Create Craft Kits for Kids At The Roanoke Public Libraries

Roanoke College welcomes a group of female cyclists preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Welcome!(Instagram)

Roanoke City Public Schools notifies our community that they will continue to require face coverings in schools and school transportation. (Facebook)

City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government urges our community to bundle up as we face increasingly colder days. Stay warm and be safe! (Facebook)

