Artist uses a tufting gun to turn pet portraits into rugs
Simji is a textile artist who designs and sells rugs. She creates a variety of rugs, including pet portraits. To make them, she projects a design onto backing cloth and traces it. She uses a tufting gun to fill in the design with yarn. Then she glues the back to lock the yarn in place, cuts along the edges, and trims it with a carpet shaver. For more, visit: https://www.tiktok.com/@simjiofficial https://www.youtube.com/SIMJI https://simjishop.com/ www.instagram.com/simjiofficial/