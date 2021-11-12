Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

FILE - The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is displayed at the University of Hong Kong on Oct. 13, 2021. Danish artist Jens Galschioet, who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, said Friday, Nov. 12, he wants safe passage for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork, which is at the center of a controversy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy.

In an open letter, Jens Galschioet said that his presence in Hong Kong is “necessary” because the 8-meter-tall (26.25 feet), two-ton sculpture is “very difficult to move ... without causing significant and irreparable damage."

The copper sculpture depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies has been on display at the University of Hong Kong and has been in the city for 24 years.

In 1989, China’s leaders sent in the military to end pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, killing hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people.

The ruling Communist Party has squashed any public discussion or memorializing of the events in mainland China. For years, the only major memorial on Chinese soil was an annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, but authorities have banned the gathering for the past two years, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Galschioet said he wants to bring the sculpture back to Denmark, and wants “a guarantee that my employees and I will not be prosecuted in relation to the disassemblement and moving of the monument.”

In October, the university in the semi-autonomous city demanded the removal of the “Pillar of Shame” and set a deadline, but no immediate action was taken after the time limit passed.

“I can understand from the press that the introduction of the new security legislation in Hong Kong means that there is a legal basis for arresting foreign nationals who engage in activities that criticize China,” Galschioet wrote. He warned that the removal of the sculpture “will lead to activities and media coverage that could be perceived as criticism of China.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tiananmen statue maker seeks HK security law exemption

    The creator of a statue that commemorates protesters killed during the Tiananman Square crackdown says he wants immunity from Hong Kong's national security law, so that he can take the sculpture back to Denmark.Artist Jens Galschiot made the request in an open letter on Friday, saying that his presence in the city was necessary for the operation to relocate the "Pillar of Shame" to go well.Galschiot said he wanted reassurances that he would not be prosecuted under a sweeping national security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020.The legislation is aimed at punishing acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.The eight-metre tall, two-tonne copper sculpture depicts dozens of torn and twisted bodies, and is said to mark China's crackdown in 1989 on pro-democracy protestors in Tiananman Square.It's been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades and was loaned by the Danish sculptor to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, in perpetuity.However, in October the school asked the group to remove the statue from its premises, and set a deadline for it, which expired a month ago.That was all after the Alliance had already disbanded weeks before, with some of its members being accused of national security offenses.The university, Hong Kong's Security Bureau and the Immigration Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity from Hong Kong security law

    The Danish sculptor of a statue that commemorates pro-democracy protesters killed during China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 has asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from a national security law so he can come and take it back to Denmark. Jens Galschiot loaned the eight-metre high, two-tonne copper sculpture called "Pillar of Shame" to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, in perpetuity. The statue, depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies, has been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades.

  • Anti-vaccine Mandate Protest Held Near Golden Gate Bridge

    Anti-vaccine mandate protesters hold a demonstration near Golden Gate Bridge Thursday afternoon.

  • Cuba’s foreign minister warns diplomats his government won’t allow protest march

    Cuba’s foreign minister summoned foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Havana on Wednesday to warn them that his government will not tolerate an opposition march planned for Monday that the island authorities said is a regime-change plot orchestrated by the United States.

  • Crash on Golden Gate Bridge During Anti-Vax Protest Triggers Commute Gridlock

    A vehicle struck two California Highway Patrol officers and three Golden Gate Bridge workers during an anti-vaccination mandate protest on the span Thursday. Kenny Choi reports. (11-11-21)

  • Sudan general names council for post-coup transition

    Sudan's de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday named a new transitional council after last month's military coup, excluding representatives of the main bloc demanding a transfer to civilian rule.

  • Cuba accuses US of organizing new protest demonstrations

    Cuba’s government said Wednesday that a decision to ban an opposition demonstration won’t hurt its image and accused the United States and anti-Castro groups in Florida of instigating next week's planned march. “Reality is what determines image,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez told The Associated Press when asked about the protest that has been organized and discussed widely on social media. “I’m sure that it won’t be possible to demonize or isolate Cuba internationally.”

  • GOP bill that allows police to sue protest organizers advances despite Dems' objections

    The bill, promoted by Republicans at the Statehouse, would also create new crimes like riot assault and increase penalties for blocking streets.

  • Protest against federal vaccine mandate

    On Wednesday, a group of 3M employees gathered outside the company’s Cynthiana location to protest a mandate that requires workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs in January.

  • UK ministers condemn protest against Israeli ambassador

    British ministers on Wednesday condemned what they described as the intimidation of the Israeli ambassador in London by pro-Palestinian protesters who booed and shouted at her as she left a university after a debate with students. Interior minister Priti Patel said she was disgusted by the treatment of Tzipi Hotovely late on Tuesday after an event organised by a student debating society at the London School of Economics. "Antisemitism has no place in our universities or our country," Patel wrote on Twitter.

  • Police violence ‘enforced white supremacy’ during 1960s protests. Similar tactics are still used today.

    Police used some of the same tactics to stop 1960s protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations: violence and arrests.

  • Tunisia city on strike after landfill protest death

    A Tunisian city held a general strike on Wednesday, after a protester died of tear gas inhalation during angry demonstrations over the reopening of a rubbish dump.

  • Cuban protest leader to march alone, white rose in hand, ahead of rallies

    A Cuban playwright leading the call for protests on Nov. 15 on the communist-run island said on Thursday he will walk alone, in silence and holding a white rose, the day before the planned march to show the non-violent nature of the movement. After Cuban dissidents, organized under a Facebook group called Archipielago, asked in September for permission to rally, the authorities declared the marches illegal and accused the protesters of working with the United States to overthrow the government. Yunior Garcia, one of Archipielago's leaders, has rejected those arguments but said the possibility of violence had nonetheless led him to change his plans.