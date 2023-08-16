Artist wows Friends fans with incredible miniature replica of Monica’s apartment

An artist has delighted Friends fans after creating a miniature replica of Monica’s apartment and sharing it on TikTok.

Bridget McCarty, who posts as @bridgetmccartyminis on social media, is a US-based artist who recreates remarkably accurate film and TV sets in miniature form.

In her videos, which are shared on TikTok and Instagram, the viewer enters the room via a tiny door, with sets from Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus and Coraline among the most recent set recreations.

On Tuesday (15 August), McCarty gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her most popular designs, which replicates the flat lived in by Monica (Courteney Cox) in hit sitcom Friends.

The design features mini pieces of furniture and items associated with the show, as well as the trademark purple door of the apartment.

McCarty showed how she made the design, after a fan asked if the “talented” artist did this as a hobby or for a living.

“I’ve been making and selling miniatures probably for the past 15 years,” McCarty explained, adding that she’d only recently started posting her work online.

“That’s why you get to see so many projects,” she added.

As the video depicted McCarty creating Monica’s kitchen, she explained: “This scene took me many months to build, but in the end it was totally worth it.”

The lighting in the scenes, she said, was LED, “so that I can leave these projects on for many hours at a time”.

The bricks for the flat were made using “real brick material” and cement, while she aged the bricks to make them look more real. The floor was also aged using real wood stain.

McCarty added that the stove had been 3D printed so it looked as close to Monica’s as possible.

In the comment section, other TikTok users praised McCarty’s “incredible” work.

“The attention to detail is amazing!” one fan wrote.

“However much you’re charging for a set, it’s not enough,” another said.

It’s not the first time McCarty has recreated a Friends set in miniature, having previously made a small version of Central Perk, the coffee shop where the group hang out.

This set was entered through the same purple door from Monica’s flat, and featured a tiny working television showing episodes of Friends, as well Ross’s pet monkey Marcel from season one.

According to McCarty, Central Perk was her first miniature set to go viral on Instagram.

Other recent sets have included those from Alice in Wonderland, Gremlins and Tom and Jerry.