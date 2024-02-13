Artists with disabilities are featured in a traveling exhibit at a Door County art museum

STURGEON BAY - A significant statewide art exhibit returns this week to the Miller Art Museum.

"My Little Reason Why," acrylic marker on paper by Malachi Schmidt, part of the "Creative Power" exhibit open from Feb. 14 through April 6 at the Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay.

Opening Wednesday, "Creative Power" is a traveling exhibition of work by professional and amateur artists living in Wisconsin with disabilities. Thirty pieces in a variety of media – paintings, drawings, mixed media, three-dimensional art and framed poetry – will be seen in this show developed by Arts for All Wisconsin, a Madison-based nonprofit organization that has worked to expand the capabilities, confidence and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through the arts since 1985.

Mike Lawler, director of development and storytelling for Arts for All Wisconsin, said several reasons are behind this juried exhibit, starting with providing the opportunity for people with disabilities in Wisconsin to use art to give expression to their feelings.

"There is so much, so many angles," Lawler said. "The encouragement to express themselves through visual art is the first thing … putting their thoughts, their emotions on display for all to see."

Lawler also hopes the exhibit helps remove the stigma of the word "disability" by showing exhibit viewers what these artists can do, and that their art is quite comparable to works by artists without disabilities, helping build a bridge between people with and without disabilities.

"We just encourage people to engage with the exhibit on a general cultural level," he said. "All the pieces have a little bit of information on the artist. We like people to make that connection."

Steampunk butterfly necklace by S.S. Holcomb, part of the "Creative Power" exhibit open from Feb. 14 through April 6 at the Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay.

He said the exhibit also provides acknowledgement and recognition to the artists.

"Creative Power" is put together following an annual call for artists with disabilities to submit their work; the current call for the exhibit starting later this year was extended to March 17. A three-person jury chooses 10 works each year that will join the exhibit, with the 10 oldest works, chosen three years before, rotating out of the show.

The 10 new ones then join the 20 most recent selections to make up the 30 that tour the state for exhibit in museums, galleries, libraries, churches and other places, so the exhibit never is the same from year to year and each piece remains in the exhibit for three years.

A previous "Creative Power" exhibit has been seen before at the Miller, in 2017, curator of exhibits Helen del Guidice said. She said she thinks those who visit the museum to view the show can get something from it along with the pure enjoyment of fine art.

"Some of our viewers are people with disabilities," del Guidice said. "I think it's important for them to see there is a creative outlet, that people like them are doing that.

"To the general community, I think they find it very inspiring. And they're art lovers. They want to engage with art, no matter who's doing it. … It's a very hopeful and inspiring exhibit for me."

"Breakthrough," oil on canvas by Rick Yanke, part of the "Creative Power" exhibit open from Feb. 14 through April 6 at the Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay.

Lawler said artists range from school children to adults, with some working professionally at their art. He noted Arts for All Wisconsin does represent about a dozen of its artists, trying to build some public exposure for them as their careers move forward. The art in the exhibit isn't for sale, but art aficionados can buy works by several artists through the Arts for All Wisconsin website, with 70% of the proceeds going to the artist. Several, such as painter and glass artist Jon Wos of Oshkosh, have become well-known outside of Wisconsin and been part of major exhibits around the country, Lawler said.

"Creative Power" is on exhibit from Feb. 14 through April 6 on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine in the Miller Art Museum, inside Door County Library, 107 S. Fourth Ave., Sturgeon Bay. The museum's main gallery features "Vestiges of the Tide," an exhibit of drawings and paintings by Chicago-based artists Mary Porterfield and Ellen Holtzblatt, also through April 6. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; admission is free and the museum is accessible.

For more information, call 920-746-0707 or visit millerartmuseum.org. For more on Arts for All Wisconsin, visit artsforallwi.org.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door County art museum features artists with disabilities in new exhibit