Artists Faith Cornell, Abby Longshore, Carrie Turner and Diana Wilson receive awards

ZANESVILLE − Faith Cornell, Abby Longshore, Carrie Turner and Diana Wilson have been named the winners of the 2023 Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Artist Awards. Longshore received the $500 top prize with Cornell, Turner and Wilson each getting $100.

The awards were presented by Ron and Mary Ann Bucci, parents of the late Ronna Bucci, at a recent First Friday Art Walk at the ZAAP Gallery. Brian Wagner, CEO of the Muskingum County Community Foundation, assisted in presenting the awards. Each winner received a check, a copy of Mary Ann Bucci’s book “Losing Your Best Friend” and a collection of Dietz’s poetry.

Cornell, of Zanesville, was encouraged to apply for the award by her brother, local artist Raymond Ramos. Cornell’s area of expertise is watercolor and acrylic painting, ink and chalk illustrations, graphic design and floral arrangements. Her design was selected as the current ZAAP logo. Additionally, Cornell is the director and lead art instructor of Goodcity Creatives, a non-profit organization providing afterschool programs and art learning opportunities in Zanesville.

Longshore, of Thornville, specializes in acrylic painting. She was the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery in July 2023 and has exhibited throughout Southeastern Ohio. Longshore dedicates volunteers at the Granville Christian Academy. She plans to use the award to expand her marketing skills, build websites and become a workshop instructor.

Turner, of New Concord, is best known for her photography, collage work, mixed media, and acrylic painting styles. Not only has her artwork been in multiple exhibits, but she has also donated her artwork to various local fundraisers. She also volunteers for the New Concord Friendship Garden, the Zanesville Restoration Park Community Garden, and ZAAP Gallery. Turner hosts the Miniature Art Show for local artists to exhibit their mini art, and she plans to use the award to distribute more cash prizes.

Wilson, of Nashport, is a member of the Artist Colony of Zanesville and has volunteered for the Zanesville Museum of Art and the Y-Bridge Arts Festival. Wilson’s artistic mediums include painting with watercolor and acrylic, drawing and sketching using colored pencils, digital painting and digital photography. Wilson was also a Bucci-Dietz winner in 2022.

Present for the awards were Brian Wagner, previous award winner Tori Alexander, Carrie Turner, Abby Longshore, Mary Ann Bucci, Faith Cornell and previous winner Raymond Ramos.

The Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Artist Award is presented in memory of artist Ronna Bucci and Charles Dietz, the longtime director of the Zanesville Art Center. It is given from the Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Art Endowment Fund at the Muskingum County Community Foundation, which provided initial gifts to the fund, along with the Bucci family, Dietz, the Beaux Arts Club and several other community members. Contributions may be made to the fund by individuals and organizations to enhance the giving program, which includes the Artist’s Award and an annual college scholarship award to a student pursuing a major in the field of art.

For more information, contact the foundation at 740-453-5192.

