Artists pay tribute to Mahsa Amini, one year on

STORY: Across the other side of the world, Iranian singer Faravaz Farvardin is using her music to advocate for Iranian women's rights against her country's leaders.

Farvardin is now a political refugee in Germany.

She was among the artists who joined the movement last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police, which sparked protests and spiraled into some of the worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"Finally the world started to see what’s going on in Iran," said Farvardin, who is set to release her latest song, "Iran" on Sept. 15, a day before Amini's one-year death anniversary.