Artois man arrested for animal cruelty, threats

Aug. 24—One person was arrested last week in connection to animal cruelty and criminal threats displayed on a social media post.

On Thursday, Glenn County Sheriff's Office officials became aware of a social media post where 30-year-old Ricardo Garcia, of Artois, recorded himself killing and mutilating a live animal while making repeated threats to United States military personnel and the President of the United States as he was committing the act, according to sheriff's office officials.

On Friday, officials said the Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF), with assistance from the Glenn County Probation Department, found several mutilated and deceased ducks on the premises where Garcia resides.

Orland Police Department officials soon after stopped and detained Garcia on County Road 16 at Interstate 5 in relation to the investigation. GLINTF officials responded to the scene and arrested Garcia for felony animal cruelty and criminal threats before being transported to the Glenn County Jail without incident.

Officials said Garcia — who has previously been arrested for a robbery at the Mar Val grocery store in Willows — was out of jail and on supervised own recognizance release at the time the social media post occurred.

According to GLINTF officials, the Glenn County Sheriff's Office will forward the case to the Glenn County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office at 530-934-6431. Members of the Glenn County Sheriff's Office can also be contacted in person at 543 West Oak St. in Willows.

For general information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/sheriff.