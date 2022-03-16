Artois man sentenced to 25 years to life for 2015 murder

Mar. 16—An Artois man that was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a teen that was killed in 2015 appeared in a Glenn County courtroom last week for sentencing.

Alfredo Rodriguez Ruvalcaba, 60, who was arrested and charged with the death of 16-year-old Melissa Esquivel-Flores, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison with a separate and consecutive 10 years for a gun enhancement.

At the hearing, several members of Esquivel-Flores' family spoke, illustrating the betrayal they have felt for the last seven years because they considered Ruvalcaba a close family friend.