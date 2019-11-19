Was Artprice.com's (EPA:PRC) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

When Artprice.com (ENXTPA:PRC) announced its most recent earnings (30 June 2019), I did two things: looked at its past earnings track record, then look at what is happening in the industry. Understanding how Artprice.com performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see PRC has performed.

Commentary On PRC's Past Performance

PRC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €875k has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 21%, indicating the rate at which PRC is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

ENXTPA:PRC Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Artprice.com has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.8% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.4% is below the FR Media industry of 4.8%, indicating Artprice.com's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Artprice.com’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.8% to 5.4%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 1.0% to 2.0% over the past 5 years.

Artprice.com's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Artprice.com gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Artprice.com to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



