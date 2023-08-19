Arts council plans September fundraiser

PORT CLINTON - Close to 300 people attended last year’s annual late summer art fundraiser and live art auction to benefit the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council (GPCAAC).

This year’s event, Off the Wall, promises to be bigger than ever as it showcases the work of more than 50 local artists. Off the Wall will be held on Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Arts Garage (TAG). Tickets are now on sale.

Off the Wall will include a live auction featuring the art of some of the area’s most talented creatives.

“We’ll have everything from watercolors to oils to mixed media,” said GPCAAC Vice President Keith Fleming. “We’ll have jewelry, and a weaver is going to donate something.”

Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council Vice President Keith Fleming holds his original mixed media work, “Ghost Shred,” that will be auctioned during Off the Wall. Over 50 artists have contributed art to the event.

Silent auction to feature art, gift baskets and more

A silent auction will feature gift baskets, gift cards and more art.

At least seven artists will create on site from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as they compete in the annual Artists Battle.

“There will be a silent auction of their stuff while they’re working. The artist with the highest bid is crowned the winner,” Fleming said.

Off the Wall will include heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Amy Slater, owner of Slater’s Food & Spirits. The event will feature a cocktail bar, selfie photo ops and live music.

“We’ll have a larger tent this year to accommodate all the people,” Fleming said.

Tickets are now on sale for Off the Wall, which will be held at The Arts Garage in Port Clinton on Sept. 16.

Pierce to donate watercolor to auction

Among the artists donating work to the auction is watercolorist Nancy Pierce.

“I’m donating one of my plein air pieces,” she said. “I do many different mediums, but I’ve chosen to stick with watercolor for the last 20 years.”

Pierce is one of the many resident artists at TAG, most of whom are donating art to the auction. Visitors to TAG are often surprised to find artists creating on site.

“We want people to know what we’re doing,” Pierce said. “Everyone stands to benefit from the event — the patrons and the artists.”

Maintaining a booth at TAG has given her the opportunity to connect with people who create art and those who appreciate it.

Arist lauds having The Arts Garage

“I like it here. I get to meet all the people coming through,” Pierce said. “I had a young man come through from Colombia. We must have talked for half an hour because he’s an artist back home.”

During Off the Wall, attendees will have the opportunity to visit with some of the resident artists and view their work.

This painting, “Summer Birch Trees,” by Diane Chaplin is among the artwork that will be auctioned during Off the Wall, the annual fundraiser for the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council.

“It’s nice to meet all the people,” Pierce said.

Tickets for Off the Wall are $50, and artists who donate work for the auction receive tickets at half price. A VIP experience, offered for the first time, includes early entry to the event, a reserved table for eight with front-row access to the live auction, and 16 drink tickets.

Proceeds from the event fund curriculum and programming at TAG. Tickets can be purchased online at gpcaac.org/afta-fundraiser. TAG is at 317 W. Perry St. in Port Clinton.

