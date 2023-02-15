Arts nonprofit board fires director charged with secretly filming woman in her home

The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation fired its executive director after he was arrested and charged with filming a woman in her home without her consent.

Mathew Greiner, 47, was arrested Thursday on 24 counts of invasion of privacy, four counts of intentional trespassing and one count of stalking. Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 1, 2022, Greiner allegedly entered the woman's Johnston home "without her knowledge or authorization" and placed security cameras behind air vent covers inside her bathroom and bedroom, according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County court.

The cameras captured nude video footage of the woman inside her home, which Greiner allegedly stored on his cellphone. The complaint states Greiner also allegedly took videos of her through a sliding glass window and created fake social media accounts to communicate with her.

The board of directors placed Greiner on administrative leave following his arrest. He was first appointed executive director in September.

“After gathering facts and thoroughly assessing the details around this shocking situation, it was clear that Mat’s alleged actions and the related charges did not reflect the values or expectations of those associated with the Foundation,” board president Susan Fitzsimmons said in a news release. “I want to thank the other board members for their decisive and appropriate action that now enables us to move forward and continue with our focus on public art and the lives it enriches throughout Greater Des Moines.”

The nonprofit oversees public and private collaborations to install public art throughout the metro. The board has not yet appointed an interim leader to take over the organization, according to Fitzsimmons.

Greiner is currently on pretrial release and is set to appear in court on March 27. A no contact order has been issued barring him from contacting the victim.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Public Art Foundation fired director after stalking arrest