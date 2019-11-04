Some Arts Optical International Holdings (HKG:1120) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (HKG:1120) share price dropped 58% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 25%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

Arts Optical International Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Arts Optical International Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 8.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 16% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Arts Optical International Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Arts Optical International Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 50%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Arts Optical International Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Arts Optical International Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

