The arts sector to receive £408 million in additional funding in tomorrow’s Budget

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marianka Swain
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The funding will support the reopening of theatres and other cultural venues - Dan Kitwood/Getty
The funding will support the reopening of theatres and other cultural venues - Dan Kitwood/Getty

Wednesday’s Budget will reportedly feature an additional £408 million in support for the culture sector, aimed at helping museums, galleries, theatres and live music venues to reopen when the Covid restrictions are lifted this summer.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to add £300 million to the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. The Fund has so far aided 3,000 organisations in England and, according to the Treasury, supported 75,000 jobs.

In addition, national museums and cultural bodies will receive £90 million to support them until at least May 17 - or Step 3, when venues are allowed to open their doors to the public, albeit with social distancing still in place. There is a pilot programme planned to test out reintroducing full-capacity audiences to venues safely ahead of the June 21 Step 4 date.

The Budget will also see £18.8 million given to community cultural projects, and £77 million for the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to support their cultural sectors.

Mr Sunak said: “Throughout the crisis we have done everything we can to support our world-renowned arts and cultural industries. It’s only right that we continue to build on our historic package of support for the sector. This industry is a significant driver of economic activity, employing more than 700,000 people in jobs across the UK, and I am committed to ensuring the arts are equipped to captivate audiences in the months and years to come.”

Tate Britain welcomed back socially distanced visitors in July 2020 - and can reopen this May - John Phillips/Getty
Tate Britain welcomed back socially distanced visitors in July 2020 - and can reopen this May - John Phillips/Getty

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden commented: “It’s such a relief we can look ahead now so this funding is not just about survival but for planning and preparing for the reopening of theatres, galleries and gigs.”

Speaking to The Times, Margaret Casely-Hayford, chairwoman of the board of trustees of Shakespeare’s Globe, welcome the additional funding “to help us manage the immediate future”, calling it a “necessary lifeline”, while Sir Damon Buffini, chairman of the National Theatre, said that the investment “will be crucial in helping these sectors back to recovery.”

Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate, called it “a vote of confidence” in the UK’s arts organisations.

The Government is also in discussion about whether to underwrite insurance for this summer’s music festivals, and/or to offer grants to organisers if their events have to be cancelled.

Many arts leaders have called for insurance in their sectors, too, including commercial theatre producers. Speaking to the Telegraph, Eleanor Lloyd said: “At the moment, we’re being asked to jump off that cliff without any safety net, trusting that we won’t be closed down again - either by law or by illness in the company. It’s a very temporary thing; the insurance market will return. But for now, we need Government backing. And if they have confidence in their own plans, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares fall amid China's asset-bubble warning

    Asia stocks dropped on Tuesday and European equity futures fell as a senior Chinese official expressed wariness about the risk of asset bubbles in foreign markets and a recent bond market sell-off still weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.33%, giving up early gains. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.85% as some investors booked profits on defensive energy and utility shares before the end of the fiscal year this month.

  • China's Inner Mongolia to end cryptocurrency mining, ban new steel, coke projects

    China's Inner Mongolia will end all cryptocurrency mining projects and stop reviewing new projects in industries which consume large amounts of energy, such as steel, coke and methanol production, as it attempts to meet energy efficiency targets. The region was the only one of 30 mainland areas under Beijing's energy consumption and energy intensity review that failed to meet the targets in 2019, drawing criticism from the central government in September due to its poor achievement. Now China's No.2 coal mining region, a major energy consumer, aims to cap energy consumption growth at around 5 million tonnes of standard coal equivalent in 2021, according to a draft rule issued by the regional state planner.

  • Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn's flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to potentially face days of questioning from prosecutors for their role in the elaborate escape plan. A Reuters witness saw the plane carrying the Taylors, who were extradited by U.S. authorities on Monday, land at Tokyo's Narita airport and the two men escorted on to waiting police buses. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, will not be indicted immediately but will likely face charges after an investigation is concluded.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher after tech-led rally

    Stock futures rose Monday evening as the major indexes looked to extend a rally from the regular session

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors' claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom company's relationship with its affiliate while doing business in Iran. As five days of hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court started, the defence drilled into the alleged sanction violations that led to Meng's arrest. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company's business arrangements in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • AstraZeneca sold out of vaccine maker Moderna last year

    London-listed AstraZeneca did not specify how much it sold the stake for, but said that "a large proportion" of the $1.38 billion it recorded in equity portfolio sales last year came from the Moderna disposal. Moderna, whose coronavirus vaccine was cleared for U.S. emergency use in December, last week said it was expecting $18.4 billion in sales from the vaccine this year, putting it on track for its first profit since its founding in 2010. AstraZeneca initially invested in Moderna in 2013, paying it $240 million upfront and later building up its stake as it bet on newer technologies to offset losses from patent expiries.

  • Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

    An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn's flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to potentially face days of questioning from prosecutors for their role in the elaborate escape plan. A Reuters witness saw the plane carrying the Taylors, who were extradited by U.S. authorities on Monday, land at Tokyo's Narita airport and the two men escorted on to waiting police buses. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, will not be indicted immediately but will likely face charges after an investigation is concluded.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, told the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Sunak’s Zeal to Repair U.K. Finances Swims Against Global Tide

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s determination to bring Britain’s public finances under control marks a very different tone from the global consensus for uninhibited crisis spending.In a prelude to his annual budget on Wednesday, the finance minister gave a series of interviews to warn about future tax increases and spending cuts that will be needed to offset 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of aid handed out since the coronavirus pandemic struck, even as the U.K. stays frozen in its third national lockdown.That emphasis on deficit cutting evokes the ruling Conservatives’ controversial stance in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. It pits Sunak against many economists, a former Bank of England chief and governments from the U.S. to the European Union, all of whom favor avoiding talk of debt consolidation until after the pandemic. It also opens a fault line with the Labour opposition.“It’s too early to judge by how much taxes will need to go up and spending cut,” former BOE Governor Mervyn King said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday. “The right thing to do now is to keep options open and not to commit ourselves to a precise path for government tax and spending measures.”Britain suffered both one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks and the worst economic performance of any major economy last year, with its sharpest contraction in three centuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the BOE expect a rapid program of vaccinations will spur a sharp recovery by the middle of this year.“We do have a challenge in our public finances, and if we don’t do anything, borrowing will continue to be at very high levels even after we’ve recovered from Covid,” Sunak said on Sunday in a Sky News interview. “That’s not a good situation.”What Our Economists Say ...“Shifting his fiscal strategy too early toward consolidation would create an unnecessary headwind for the recovery. For now, Sunak should embrace patience of prudence.--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full REACT.Sunak is expected to extend support to workers and businesses hit hardest, perhaps by prolonging some furlough payments. The Treasury has also confirmed a series of grants to hospitality companies.The chancellor may propose tax increases and higher thresholds for exemptions to begin next year, according to Christopher Graham, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank. That stress on fiscal consolidation is distinct from counterparts.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing for a massive fiscal stimulus, while European countries such as France and Germany have pledged to keep aid for the economy as long as it’s needed. Many observers reckon that’s a safer stance at present.“A discussion on tax hikes would weigh on the recovery,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays. “If you talk about tax hikes too soon, people will keep the excess savings they’ve been building up to pay their taxes.”The U.K. chancellor has spent big during the crisis, but Britain has also differed from elsewhere in using mainly short-term programs, accompanied by commentary that they weren’t sustainable. While that approach gave Sunak flexibility to end support swiftly if the pandemic subsided, it also led to a series of U-turns, sowing uncertainty that cost jobs.Sunak’s position does reflect concern about just how enormous a deficit Britain has. While borrowing in 2020-21 is set to come in a little below the almost 400 billion pounds forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in November, it’s still likely to be the equivalent of more than 17% of gross domestic product -- easily the highest in peacetime.Moreover, bond markets have plunged in the past few weeks, pushing yields on longer-term U.K. gilts higher than where they were when the pandemic started. That’s provided the Conservative government a reminder that while debt costs are affordable now, financial markets could change that position quickly.“Rising yields at some point will raise pressure on the Tories to rediscover their fiscal conservatism,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.Sunak’s stance on debt is revisiting a familiar battleground. The Conservatives’ last effort to tighten the public finances under then-Prime Minister David Cameron divided economists on whether austerity delayed a pickup in the economy.The decision to cut the deficit then knocked 0.75% off GDP by early 2011, extending the path back to full employment by 2 1/2 years, according to Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics. He estimates that higher yields over the past month have increased debt servicing costs to 1.2% of GDP from 1%, still very affordable by historic standards.Sunak’s latest comments build on a sentiment he already shared last year, when he called it his “sacred responsibility” to return the public finances to health and joked about taking away the prime minister’s credit card.By intensifying his rhetoric on debt, the chancellor has set a clear dividing line with Labour, who accuses him of being “economically illiterate.” The main opposition party has called on him to confirm support for people who have slipped through the government’s social safety net.“While he dithers and delays, people right across the country lose their jobs,” said Anneliese Dodds, the Labour member of Parliament who speaks on finance. “Coronavirus may have closed large parts of our economy. But this government crashed it.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealth Fund Newbie Comes Into Focus in $1 Trillion Sovereign Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the buzz around Abu Dhabi’s newest wealth fund, the size of ADQ has been harder to pin down.A new report from Global SWF has put a number for the first time on how much the sovereign investor has amassed. Through the transfer of government holdings including the domestic stock exchange, alongside a series of investments, ADQ now oversees $110 billion in assets, according to estimates by the New York-based data firm and adviser.Even in a city that’s among the few globally to manage around $1 trillion in sovereign wealth capital, ADQ has been making waves as one of the Gulf region’s most dynamic and deal-hungry investors, morphing in a short time from a relatively obscure holding company first known as ADDHC.ADQ has also become Abu Dhabi’s go-to fund to accelerate the economic diversification of one of the world’s top oil exporters. Set up in 2018, it owns companies across the emirate’s non-oil economy, from a stake in a regional food giant, film studios and a steel producer to a low-cost airline and the entity that oversees the nuclear energy program of the United Arab Emirates.“We have been monitoring ADQ for some time now and we are impressed by its growth from a domestic holding company to a sovereign wealth fund in its own right,” said Diego Lopez, managing director of Global SWF.ADQ declined to comment.ADIA, MubadalaChaired by a royal family member, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADQ is now the UAE capital’s third-largest sovereign wealth fund after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co. At the height of the global pandemic last year, its strategic role widened to ensure the emirate’s food supply and health-care infrastructure.ADQ has over 100 employees and its combined portfolio of 90 companies have more than 70,000 people working for them. Its chief executive, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, as well as several other executives, joined from Mubadala.Alsuwaidi describes ADQ’s mission as “developing economic clusters that act as catalysts to make the greatest contribution possible for the future development of our capital and our people.”Although its focus is largely domestic, signs have emerged that ADQ is looking beyond the UAE following its decision to buy a 45% stake in agricultural firm Louis Dreyfus Company BV and backing a regional supermarket chain’s expansion into Egypt.ADQ is also becoming a prominent investor in startups. Last year, it launched a 1 billion-dirham ($272 million) venture fund that targets early-stage businesses in India and Southeast Asia, with the aim of getting such companies to set up global or regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. It also took control of a $146 million venture capital fund from another Abu Dhabi government entity.“We find especially striking the change in strategy from infrastructure and utilities local assets transferred by the government, to investments in venture capital in emerging countries, which is a significant departure,” Lopez said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Dogecoin: These Are the Smartest Stocks to Buy Now

    Since hitting the bear market low on March 23, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite have returned 73% and 96%, respectively, through Feb. 23, 2021. For example, Bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market cap, has gained nearly 620% through Feb. 23 since the March 23 bottom for the stock market. Dogecoin has gained almost 1,050% year-to-date, and is up just shy of 2,000% on a trailing four-month basis.

  • Myanmar Court Charges Suu Kyi With Incitement Amid Protests

    Mar.01 -- A court in Myanmar has brought further charges against Aung San Suu Kyi. The charges come as the country saw its deadliest day yet of protests since the military coup on Feb. 1. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • China Region Declares War on Crypto Mining, Stirring Wider Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Inner Mongolia has banned cryptocurrency mining and declared it will shut all such projects by April, spurring fears the world’s No. 2 economy will take more steps to eradicate the power-hungry practice.The autonomous region, a favorite among the industry because of its cheap power, also banned new digital coin projects, according to a draft plan posted on the Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission’s website Feb. 25. The aim is to constrain growth in energy consumption to about 1.9% in 2021.Bitcoin extended gains on Monday amid reports of the move, increasing as much as 6% in the session to $47,970.The announcement unnerved an industry that’s already been through a years-long Chinese campaign to clamp down amid concerns over speculative bubbles, fraud and energy waste. The draft policy was released weeks after China’s top economic planner blasted Inner Mongolia for being the only province to fail to control energy consumption in 2019.The region now aims to cut emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 3% this year and limit incremental growth of energy consumption to about 5 million tons of standard coal, according to the draft plan.Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining -- the computing process that makes transactions with virtual currencies possible but consumes vast amounts of power.Inner Mongolia, which is clustered with large coal mines, is famous for inexpensive energy and has attracted investment from a plethora of power-intensive sectors such as aluminum and ferro-alloy smelting over past decades. The region accounted for 8% of global Bitcoin mining computing power, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index compiled by Cambridge University. China overall had over 65% of the network’s total, with its appealing combination of inexpensive electricity, local chipmaking factories and cheap labor.Bitcoin Is Red Hot. Can It Ever Be Green?: QuickTakeThe local crackdown is reviving old fears. Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players like Bitmain Technologies Ltd. have since fled abroad.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Nvidia Corp. are among listed chipmakers that supply crypto miners in China and around the world.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Waiting for a “better” Covid-19 vaccine could be a potentially lethal mistake

    Medical professionals warn that not taking the vaccine—whichever one may be available in India—is not a smart move.