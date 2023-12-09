When the arts struggle, Cheyenne struggles -- what needs to change?

Dec. 9—In Cheyenne, freedom lies in the ability to choose.

This freedom is an inherently good one, allowing for an authentic culture to be developed over generations, creating a community where the outcome — desired or otherwise — can be expected within a small margin of error. Local restaurants are secure in their clientele, and the local bar is a place to gather and converse over beer, wine and hard liquor, rather than experience the calculated ambiance of the latest cocktail lounge.

Cities like Austin, Texas, stray further from that freedom on a daily basis, confined to its image an a cultural epicenter of art and music. Fort Collins, Colorado, survives as the family-friendly college town tucked up against the Rocky Mountains.

Cheyenne is a city masked in the guise of Western spirit, an older American ideal where the average citizen is independent, their land their own, where the endless golden plains and Rocky Mountain ridgeline serve as inspiration for writers, poets, visual artists and musicians who remember it not for what it is, but what it symbolizes — freedom.

The freedom of Wyoming is not the freedom outlined in the United States Constitution, nor the respect of privacy established between neighbors. Freedom, as it has been established in the Equality State, is an arbitrary ideal displayed in the cars Wyomingites drive, the way they spend their money, the way they run their home and choose which restaurant to visit on a Saturday evening. The Wyoming man, woman or child is free, as evidenced by the fact that, no matter where they reside in the 97,000-square-mile state, the ninth-largest in the Union, they proudly wear their brown-and-gold ball-cap every time the Wyoming Cowboys step onto the gridiron.

Cheyenne has the world's most historic rodeo, but as local folk musician Mason McTell once said, "All the cowboys are dead, they're not here anymore."

The longer that Cheyenne relies solely on this heritage, the fewer surprises residents can expect.

Lately, change has come in Cheyenne, particularly with the addition of new restaurant and brewery choices. Some new events have also been established as local tradition.

Fridays on the Plaza, the annual summer concert series that offers free live music performances from relatively well-known artists, has grown larger every year since the Wyoming Tribune Eagle helped found it years ago. Warehouse 21, a local marketing firm, founded Edge Fest in 2014 with the performance of Wyoming artist Tyler Stenson in the Dinneen Building, having since grown into a four-artist blowout in Civic Commons Park downtown, where attendees have their pick of the city's beer and food truck offerings.

Freedom — that is a guarantee in the state of Wyoming. The people of Wyoming ensure that. Change, on the other hand, is a choice.

Declining attendance

Cheyenne-based creatives are faced with that harsh reality every year.

In its third iteration, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration was under-attended, disappointing the organizers at Arts Cheyenne. Culture X, the city's recently rebranded alternative arts festival, reverted to its original form — imposing upon the 4EverWest Tattoo Festival in the Cheyenne Depot the task of providing the brunt of the festival's attraction when Paint Slingers, the mural-painting event that helped it grow to prominence, sputtered almost to a halt, save for the graffiti project that livened the top floor of the parking garage both this year and last.

The question stands as to whether organizers of community events like these will pursue them in the future as the problem of attracting both local and out-of-state residents persists. Leaders in local organizations are entering a stage where they must assess how they can entice Cheyennites to attend these creative offerings, be that a local concert, a recurring art show or a free cultural event in the heart of downtown.

Artistic endeavors in Cheyenne and greater southeast Wyoming were as hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic as any other place in the United States. The Colorado Brewers Festival, one of the largest brewing events in the country, couldn't recover from the losses it experienced during the pandemic. The beloved three-day event folded in 2020 after three decades of operation.

Cheyenne carried itself differently. The consensus among leaders in the local arts scene is that capital city's creative community has regained the momentum it had steadily built leading up to the pandemic. That two-year period of fundamental hardships in manufacturing, funding and community engagement left local artists in a stasis, slowing the budding cultural development of visual and performing arts.

Recent successes give leaders in the art community ample reason to celebrate, but with leadership aging and community participation on the decline, finding a solution to their problem may now be more urgent than previously thought.

Desiree Brothe lives with that deadline in the back of her mind every day at the Cheyenne Creativity Center, Arts Cheyenne's first physical location in its years of existence. As she regularly hangs the latest work from local artists and watches the West Edge District renovate and bring fresh artistic life to the city, she is left wondering how long the Creativity Center, established just this past February, can survive.

As the assistant director of Arts Cheyenne and founder of her own business, Magpie Creations, she understands that Cheyenne is not alone in its struggle.

"I think every community has those challenges, but some communities have worked through them," Brothe said recently. "Some communities are known for really good, strong development. One of the things that makes me insane is we don't have public taxes that come in and help support these things."

Quality of life

Wyoming is one of nine states that does not have an income tax, joining Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Virtually all residents of these states are aware that they're benefiting from this model by taking home a higher portion of their salary than they would if they were to be taxed.

The drawback is that state taxes are allocated to "quality of life" expenditures in fields like K-12 education, higher education and health care, with other funds going to public transportation, police, parks and recreation and, as Brothe emphasized, economic development.

"This is why we can't do things," Brothe continued. "Everybody thinks it's magic, but that's how Colorado and other states are able to enact and do the things they're capable of doing, because they have the funds there.

"That's how they have creative districts and have been able to set aside specific districts and capabilities that designate a boundary area that says, 'This is a creative district, X amount of funds go into this,' and they support implementation of public art. They support artists. We (Arts Cheyenne) have had conversations at the state level with various individuals over the last five or six years about cultural districting in Wyoming, and it's never been the right time."

In terms of sparking general interest in Cheyenne's art scene, the act of establishing an official creative district is a drop in the bucket. The state has acknowledged that the arts are an important aspect of Wyoming's allure, funding the Wyoming Arts Council and the Wyoming Arts Alliance, which both offer grants to in-state creatives of various disciplines.

Economically, tourism is one of the largest industries for the state of Wyoming, primarily competing with the mineral industry.

According to The Economic & Social Impact Study of Nonprofit Arts & Culture Organizations and Their Audiences in the City of Cheyenne, created by Americans for the Arts and released in October, "70% of nonlocal attendees reported that the primary purpose of their visit was specifically to attend the performance, event, exhibit, venue, or facility where they were surveyed."

Tourism encapsulates all of the revenue generated by the direct and accessory spending when people travel to the state. Using an example like Cheyenne Frontier Days, downtown Cheyenne experiences a dramatic boost in out-of-state visitors that will pay for lodging, food and drink, in addition to their tickets to Frontier Nights and purchases both on the Frontier Park grounds and from local shops in Cheyenne. Non-local attendees, on average, spend three times the monetary amount that local attendees do.

The establishment of a "creative district" is a small designation, but efforts to build an area centered on Cheyenne's local arts scene could be a draw to tourists and locals alike. At the very least, another site that sweetens the trip to the Magic City on the Plains and further establishes the city's culture.

Economic impact

Economically, culture is coming to be understood as a critical aspect of a city's production, but it's up to local leaders to acknowledge the impact it can have on the community.

"There's a really significant impact economically to have a creative economy," said Anne Alexander, an economist at the University of Wyoming. "Not just what the creative economy contributes directly as far as money to the economy, but also the arts, a great local community theater group, a great art museum, a great music venue. All of these things contribute to attracting workforce.

"They're called 'amenities' in economics. It means people find a place more attractive when they see things like that. If you don't have those amenities in your community, or you don't have very many, it's a lot harder to attract and retain a skilled workforce."

Non-local visitors can only push the community so far. Out of those visitors that were surveyed for the Economic and Social Impact Study, roughly 13% were not living in Cheyenne. The remaining attendees were local. Oddly enough, when local attendees were polled, they were statistically less favorable toward local cultural events than visitors were.

The statistics compiled were enough for those that conducted the study to conclude that when a community fails to provide artistic and creative outlets for its residents, those residents will seek such attractions somewhere else. These attractions are particularly important among the age group ranging from 26 to 41 years old.

The issue of retaining and attracting a workforce in the capital city is an ever-present one, debated for at least a decade, and has only escalated as the state has struggled to retain its youth in recent years. Residents of Cheyenne watch as graduates of the University of Wyoming pursue opportunities outside state lines, and high school graduates flee across the border for a more desirable quality of life.

Renee and Jon Jelinek, owners of The Lincoln Theatre, have found a more direct way to combat this trend by offering positions in places like The Paramount Cafe and the adjoining Paramount Ballroom, that can lead to increased roles at the theater. Many of the key staff for the theater are under the age of 30, having originally begun their employment with the Jelineks as baristas and bartenders at the coffee shop and lounge.

More opportunities for creative youth to work their way into local positions could encourage the youth to build a career in Cheyenne. The problem is that local support is needed to keep economic amenities in place.

When the Jelineks opened The Lincoln Theatre in 2020, the investment was a risky one. The pandemic stalled the official unveiling, but there was little concern among the ownership and staff at the time. They knew that Cheyenne needed a downtown music venue, but even with years of support, recent concerts have received underwhelming response.

The Jelineks aren't panicking, but they're yet to identify a reliable explanation for the worrisome trend. They're one of many business owners and event organizers that struggle to attract attendees.

"When we travel and we're in another city, we will go to a venue there, not know who's performing and will go anyways," Renee Jelinek said. "But that doesn't happen here. There's not that culture here. There hasn't been a place for it, so that's part of it. But also that typically comes from younger people that are more willing to do that. We don't have a large population of 25-to-30-year-olds."

The Lincoln has programmed multiple events with the goal of bringing the creative community together, including Open Jam Night, which allows for musicians to take the stage with provided instruments and jam with other musicians for free. Local music showcases can be hit-or-miss, but the "All Genre" showcase held earlier this month proved popular. Most events at The Lincoln are open to all ages, making music more accessible than what's performed at a local bar.

"We believe in the people here. There is a small group of people that are the diehard supporters," Renee Jelinek said. "We just need that to spread to more and more people."

Creatives wanted

Establishing a creative district, and finding ways to quantify the impact of the artistic culture in a community, could be the answer to marketing the city to not just a younger demographic, but new businesses, as well. Nationally, arts and culture amounts to the second-highest revenue stream in the country, contributing 4.4% share of the U.S. gross domestic product, according to the National Assembly of State Art Agencies, and $122 billion directly into the economy.

Cheyenne-based artist Bria Hammock has produced work that can now be seen across the state, recently completing the inaugural Wyoming State Parks artist in residency program over the summer, and will soon open her own boutique and gallery in downtown Cheyenne, named Westward.

She identified the lack of a corporate creative market as a potentially important missing piece that could help establish a creative culture. Hammock's career as a graphic designer could also be a way to draw in more creatives. Her position as a creative director for a remote company allows her to remain in Cheyenne.

"The more corporate creative side fuels a lot of the traditional fine arts, because so many of us who are in corporate creative jobs, we're doing our art on the side," Hammock said. "From a corporate side, we definitely struggle with having the jobs to bring folks who want a creative career here."

Currently, Warehouse 21 and West Edge Collective are the leaders in the local "corporate creative" market, but they can only offer so many career opportunities. The thought process is that encouraging more creative businesses or marketing Cheyenne as a destination to live while holding a remote position could encourage more creatives to call the city home.

Hammock's style is vibrant and distinct, making her work easily recognizable throughout key locations in Cheyenne. Several pieces hang in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and the series of swirling landscapes inspired by her artist residency are currently on display in the Wyoming State Museum.

Amid the landscape portraitures of buffalo, colorful mountain vistas and renditions of cowboy culture, artwork that deviates from the typical themes found in Cheyenne is a double-edged sword. In Hammock's case, it receives a resoundingly positive response, while others can be punished for their styling by generating fewer sales than can maintain a profitable career.

There are, however, local artists that have committed their time to making a career out of their work. Unfortunately, they've struggled to fit within Cheyenne's art community one way or another.

Life as a full-time artist

One of said artists, Kevin Phillips, whose more adventurous work replicates AI-generated imagery, has been relatively well received around the city, as locations regularly invite him to show his work during the monthly First Friday ArtWalk series. He is also one of the most technically proficient artists in the area, having built a following on the social media app TikTok by posting videos of his artistic process.

It's his friend James Overstreet that has seen the brunt of the difficulty breaking into the art scene, despite having his work shown at local venues and businesses. Having practiced leadership skills during his time attending Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design in Denver, Overstreet would like to apply those skills in Cheyenne by either serving with an organization or as an instructor, in some capacity.

He currently hosts a monthly "Sip and Paint" event at Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. and teaches a life enrichment course at Laramie County Community College. Experience with the Lakewood Cultural Center, Museum of Contemporary Art and the Washington Heights Art Center, unfortunately, have not resulted in more opportunity for the Cheyenne native.

From his perspective, contemporary art has a much better chance of succeeding across the border in Fort Collins or Denver. Selling artwork outside the norm is never easy, but it's especially difficult in Cheyenne, he said.

To have his lifelong passion — down to even the texture and study of paint itself — be so difficult to maintain is discouraging.

"It definitely dampens my spirits and dampens my creativity, my passion sometimes," Overstreet said. "There was a time, especially moving back here, not being able to participate. I didn't want to create at times because of it, but I always move past it, just trying to make my own way through here.

"I have to do it all on my own, and it feels like I don't get my community that I really work hard for."

That doesn't mean Cheyenne is a place without opportunity. In fact, the consensus among artists, including Overstreet, is that the opposite is true.

"Cheyenne is a place where you can teach workshops, a place to host galleries and exhibition spaces for all skill levels, from beginners all the way to the professionals," he said. "Arts Cheyenne hasn't even been around here a year yet in their new facility, and hopefully it does grow into that. Be a place where like-minded individuals can all get together and progress with each other, push each other and help each other grow, but also bring in the surrounding community."

The more unusual work in Cheyenne might not always have a place to be shown on display, but it does have a place to grow. More often than not, the most progressive work to derive from Cheyenne artists comes from within the public school system — students that bear their most vulnerable emotions in art class.

Teenagers might not be the most technically proficient artists, but that's beside the point. It's of significance that there are unique artists being developed in Cheyenne, but a scene that is hesitant to support contemporary, sometimes dissonant, artwork like those produced by the youth here will never be able to foster an accepting and accessible community of new artists, be they young or old.

Steve Knox, Arts Cheyenne board vice president and art teacher at Cheyenne's East High School, sees it every day. Many of his students are engaged in the curriculum, with a handful expressing a desire to further pursue their art career after graduating high school. To facilitate their interests, he brings in local artists to speak with students, encourages them to visit local art shows, and last year even made their "final project" a graffiti-mural renovation of the local Brimmer Skate Park.

Students weren't always this engaged, certainly not when Knox was in high school.

"I have a different conversation with my students than a lot of our teachers," Knox told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "There are a lot of art teachers that aren't working artists. But for me, it's such a passion, and I try to drive home to every one of my students that this is a real thing. It is not just a hobby — it can be a career, it can be a lifestyle.

"It's the culture I try to bring into my classroom. I'm bringing in working artists all the time, giving demos and just having artists talks, different things like that. It's so cool to show them that the community is alive with it."

Taking initiative

The artistic landscape of Cheyenne was bleak as recently as 10 years ago. There were few murals, and few artistic opportunities at local galleries, with two of the only dedicated art spaces being the Cheyenne Artist Guild located in Holiday Park, a little less than a mile away from downtown, and Deselms Fine Art Gallery.

"I'm trying to explain to them, 'Guys, you don't understand how much better you have it now than we did,'" Knox said. "I had an artist come in complaining about everything. 'Well how come I didn't do this and why is this person more successful than this?' And it all came back to my only thing I could finally say to them, 'What have you done to help the art community recently?' If you have complaints, and you have gripes and problems with the way things are going, my only suggestion to you is to help us. Step up your game and do something to help the community."

Therein lies the common theme among the most prominent artists in Cheyenne's art scene — the willingness to create something new.

Knox and Brothe met while seeking the opportunity to show their work, ultimately resulting in Brothe holding her first art show in the lobby of the Downtown Development Authority, where she worked at the time.

Conversely, Renee Jelinek mentioned that she receives little to no interest from local artists about showing in the "Paramount Gallery," despite there being a form to do so on the cafe's website. More often than not, the staff is making calls to see if anyone is interested in displaying their work.

Making a choice

The local music scene required a similar grit, with one of the better examples being Arts Cheyenne President Mike Morris founding Fridays at the Asher on his own time, seeking no monetary return. It was time consuming, setting up a free concert series in the Cheyenne winter, but it was well received and was the first step into becoming a leader in the city's creative community.

As a musician, it also granted him a crash course in event planning, eventually coming to great use in the Cheyenne Arts Celebration.

"I look back on having the capacity to lead what essentially was a DIY music festival for eight to 10 weeks every winter," Morris said over coffee. "Bringing in regional and nationally touring artists who have the experience of organizing logistics, have the experience of working with agents doing contracts, budgeting stuff, it's invaluable for professional experience.

"But the bigger part of it was that the personal reward was immense. I never got paid for any of this stuff, and it didn't matter to me because the experience was so great. It's because you can't do this everywhere. Cheyenne has a rare situation where it can still be your own Erector Set."

It's easy to reminisce about a time when local artists and musicians could build a career for themselves, but those opportunities still exist.

There's also opportunity in Cheyenne for these same creatives advocating for self-starting to play the role of mentor for the younger generations looking to gain a presence locally. It's one of Brothe's goals with the Cheyenne Creativity Center, Knox puts it to practice in his classroom, and even those outside of Arts Cheyenne like Overstreet and Hammock are finding ways to connect with younger artists and advocate for the arts as a whole.

Cheyenne is a living, breathing opportunity, but it is not for the faint of heart. Businesses fail, events flop and sometimes the concert doesn't sell enough tickets, punching a hole in the old adage of "Build it and they will come."

Creatives in Cheyenne are building, expecting little in return for their efforts. They're doing it for the love of the city and their craft, but as residents neglect the latest artistic endeavors in the community, the risk of Cheyenne's color fading beneath the sun becomes more likely.

The arts are inching along in Cheyenne, but some feel that the city is approaching a tipping point where one of the smaller capital cities in the United States will become a beacon for creatives. It takes the community to make the change, to encourage the youth as artists guide them into the many opportunities that are available to them. The city and the state must be involved not just verbally, but financially.

Art is freedom. It is expression in its most basic form, worn by the brick walls of downtown, bringing color and life to the necessary amenities of the city, keeping residents, new and native, entertained and enthralled with the place they call home, represented in their beliefs and their feeling, and instilling a source of pride that keeps Cheyenne a place unique from the remainder of the United States.

More importantly, art is change — it cannot exist in a stagnant world.

It requires inspiration, dissent, hate and admiration.

It requires community. And it requires a choice.

