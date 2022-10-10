Artuso's appeal to vacate 'no contest' plea denied

Oct. 10—The Court of Appeals 11th Appellate District has affirmed Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court's decision to deny John F. Artuso's request to vacate his "no contest" plea to felony grand theft.

The charge accused the former Ashtabula City housing inspector of stealing more than $7,500 but less than $150,000 from a house at 4306 West Ave., Ashtabula, intended for demolition in December 2017, according to court records.

Prosecutors believed Artuso removed the money and allowed others to take and/or receive money and other property, while keeping the remainder for himself, according to the indictment filed in May 2018.

On Dec. 3, 2018, Artuso entered a plea of "no contest" to grand theft and the theft in office charge was dismissed. The trial court sentenced Artuso to two years of community control/intensive supervision.

Artuso and his attorney filed a motion in September 2021, asking Common Pleas Court to vacate the plea on grounds he discovered new evidence which infringed on his constitutional rights.

Specifically, it claimed, "Investigators involved in the prosecution secured search warrants with false affidavits, unlawfully seized evidence, and were guilty of related acts of perjury. The Ashtabula police department withheld critical information directly impacting the credibility of its lead investigator."

The court denied the motion to vacate plea, and on March 14, 2022, Artuso filed a motion with the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals responded, noting "there is no taint upon the theft investigation," and the fact that the investigator may have been incompetent did not affect the outcome of the theft case.

The court went on to say that "it appears the defendant wanted to enter a plea not because of any pressure occasioned by official misconduct."

"The defense explanation that he entered a 'no contest' plea because he was financially (and perhaps emotionally) exhausted after his acquittal in the rape [case] just two months earlier, does not seem plausible. More likely the plea entered was made because the facts warranted doing so," according to the court.

In September 2018, a jury found Artuso not guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual battery involving a 48-year-old Ashtabula woman who testified Artuso raped her after he inspected her son's apartment in Ashtabula.

In addition, vacating a plea post-sentence is only allowable in extraordinary cases, the court said.

After considering the evidence, the court did not find Artuso's claims credible and denied the appeal, court records said.