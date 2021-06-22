Arvada, Colorado, rampage came 2 days after Gov. Polis signed gun bills inspired by Boulder shootings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Authorities in Colorado were trying to determine Tuesday what prompted a shooting spree in suburban Denver shopping district that left a police officer, bystander and suspect dead.

The shooting Monday afternoon in Old Town Arvada came two days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed three gun bills inspired by another shooting – a gunman's rampage at a Boulder supermarket 20 miles away that killed that 10 people just three months ago.

The bills require an expanded background check before gun purchases and also reverse a ban that kept local governments from creating their own gun regulations. The state is also creating an Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of those killed including an Arvada Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians," Gov. Jared Polis tweeted late Monday.

Arvada police could provide few details on the carnage. Police responded to a suspicious incident near the library in the area, then received a 911 call about 15 minutes later reporting shots fired, Deputy Police Chief Ed Brady said. The bystander was identified only as a "Samaratin"; the officer was 19-year police veteran Gordon Beesley.

Brady Turner, 18, was eating lunch at the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store when he heard three gunshots and screaming. He told the Denver Post he fled the area.

“I was looking in all directions to make sure no one was following me,” he said.

Dozens of police vehicles line up to take part in a procession held in the aftermath of a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that took the life of a police officer on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.
Dozens of police vehicles line up to take part in a procession held in the aftermath of a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that took the life of a police officer on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo.

Gunfire erupts: 3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including a police officer and suspect, authorities say

Employees at the Arvada Chamber of Commerce, less than a block from the shooting site, sheltered in the building’s basement for more than an hour after the shooting subsided.

“Our hearts are with the Arvada Police Department and all who were impacted today,” Arvada Chamber President Kami Welch said in a statement to the Post.

Mayor Marc Williams said he was driving in the area when he saw about a dozen police cars with their flashing lights and sirens race past.

"I knew something serious had happened," he said. "I didn’t know how serious.”

Later, a phalanx of police officers in a lengthy procession of vehicles accompanied the slain officer’s body from the scene to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Scores of local residents also gathered to pay their respect to the officer.

"Remember Officer Beesley and all the lives he touched during his career," tweeted Colorado State Patrol Troop 2C. "Blessed are the peacemakers. #ThinBlueLine"

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado shooting came 2 days after Gov. Polis signed gun bills

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • School resource officer 1 of 3 killed in Colorado shooting

    A police officer who was one of three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver shopping district was a school resource officer known for developing relationships with students, city officials said. With school out for the summer, officer Gordon Beesley was working on patrol when police said he was hit by gunfire shortly after a report of a suspicious incident that authorities have not described. Beesley worked for the Arvada Police Department for 19 years as a patrol officer and as a motorcycle traffic officer before being assigned to work with students at Oberon Middle School.

  • Horror at Arizona bike race after truck plows into cyclists

    Bicyclist Tony Quinones had only just shaken hands with a fellow cyclist and wished him good luck in this weekend's community race in an Arizona mountain town when a truck sped into a crowd of bike riders.

  • Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

    Authorities on Monday identified the man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race in an Arizona mountain town, critically injuring several riders, and court records show he has a criminal history of driving while intoxicated. Shawn Michael Chock, 35, fled the crash Saturday in Show Low, which is about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix, and was shot by police as they chased him, said Kristine Sleighter, a police spokeswoman. Chock, who lives in nearby White Mountain Lakes, is still hospitalized in stable condition, and authorities were trying to determine a motive for the crash.

  • Police officer, suspected gunman among 3 dead in Colorado shooting

    A veteran Arvada police officer, a person believed to be a good Samaritan and the suspected gunman were killed, police said.

  • Sleep apnea can worsen heart disease, raise blood pressure if untreated, doctors warn

    Experts suggest getting screened if you exhibit any symptoms.

  • Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening to Star in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ at Paramount Plus

    Paramount Plus is betting the house on “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” the true story of a lotto-scamming couple to be played by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. Director David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Marley and Me”) will direct the tale of a retired Michigan couple who helps revitalize their community by deftly gaming […]

  • Houses are selling in just 6 days on average in a red-hot market, and just 3 days in some Midwest cities, an industry report says

    Newly listed homes typically took six days to go under contract in May - one day less than April even as prices rise, a Zillow report said.

  • The world's most tweeted games

    Chinese gaming sensation "Genshin Impact" has been tweeted about more than any other game on the platform, according to data that Twitter shared with Axios.Why it matters: Tweets don't necessarily sell more copies of games, but they can convey the excitement around what people are playing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHere's the full list of top-tweeted games in 2021:"Genshin Impact""Apex Legends""Ensemble Stars!""Final Fantas

  • Kevin Hart Talks 'Getting My Daughter' Back After Cheating Scandal

    Kevin Hart sat down with Will Smith on 'Red Table Talk' to open up about his cheating scandal and family fallout.

  • First They Lace Up Their Skates. Then They Fight Terrorism.

    KARACHI, Pakistan — Syeda Aiman has learned to shoot while she skates. She isn’t a hockey player, but an officer on a counterterrorism unit in Pakistan. The 20-member unit carries out counterterrorism surveillance and community policing on in-line skates. It also has an equal number of male and female officers. Both facts are rarities in this city of at least 15 million, where the roads are crumbling and nearly every institution is male-dominated. Police officials say the unit, which first appea

  • Colorado lets cities pass own gun laws after supermarket shooting

    New law comes after 10 people were killed in Boulder in a deadly shooting some argue might have been prevented by a local ban

  • Censor: Video Nasty

    Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eer

  • Ole Miss extends Mike Bianco in midst of LSU coaching search

    Mike Bianco won't be headed to LSU.

  • SNAKE EYES Trailer Shows the Hero’s Origin Story

    Henry Golding stars as a young version of the beloved commando Snake Eyes, in the new trailer for Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe Origins movie. The post SNAKE EYES Trailer Shows the Hero’s Origin Story appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Love Island’ U.K. Season 7 Cast Revealed as ITV Bosses Urge Fans to Use Caution on Social Media

    ITV’s top dating reality series, “Love Island,” has revealed its contestants — or “Islanders” as they’re known on the show — for its seventh season. They include self-described “social butterfly” Liberty Poole, a waitress and marketing student; luxury events host Aaron Francis, who has worked at not one but two royal weddings; and “outrageous” civil […]

  • Prince Charles Allegedly Refusing to See Prince Harry

    Prince Harry is set to return home to the U.K. to unveil a Princess Diana statue, but dad Prince Charles has no plans to see his son. Get the latest on the royals!

  • Bucs sign first-round draft choice Joe Tryon

    The Bucs announced Tuesday they have signed first-round draft pick Joe Tryon to a four-year contract that includes a club option for a fifth season. Terms weren’t revealed by the team, but the Tampa Bay Times learned it’s an $11.171 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $5,484,540. The $660,000 base salary for 2021 will gradually increase to slightly more than $2.1 million by 2024. A ...

  • Bill de Blasio criticizes the field of NYC mayoral candidates: 'Is this really as good as it gets?'

    During an interview with Politico magazine in Brooklyn, de Blasio slammed the mayoral candidates as "petty" and "lacking in a compelling vision."

  • Biden spends Father's Day golfing with grandson

    The first lady posted a photo of her late father and wrote that her "heart is with those who are also missing their dads today."

  • How the Travelers Championship thrives the week after the U.S. Open

    Some PGA Tour events struggle with dates that are a week after a major championship. Not the Travelers.