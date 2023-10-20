Arvada police searching for pantless burglar who damaged swim center
The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.
The Arvada Police Department is searching for pantless burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the George J. Meyers Swimming Center.
Stitching together bodysuits isn't just fun — it's also profitable. "It’s amazing what can be achieved with some sequins and a hot-glue gun."
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Now is the time to invest.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
This salon-quality tool 'doesn’t pull or yank,' wrote one grateful fan.
Keep your feet nice and toasty this winter with these top-rated high-tech picks.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
A’ja Wilson was on a mission. There would be no excuses for a team that used adversity as fuel this season.
One of Silicon Valley's most prominent investment firms will face government scrutiny over its investments in China. Sequoia Capital has received a polite but pointed request from Congress to enter into more detail on how it will prevent further U.S. investment dollars from advancing Chinese interests. Sequoia announced in June that it would be splitting into three pieces: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly Sequoia Capital China).
Tesla's decision to repeatedly slash EV prices put pressure on margins, causing profits to fall 44% to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same year-ago period, the company reported Wednesday. Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, which gained 9% year-over-year thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and growth in other parts of its business. While an increase in sales is positive, the company's continued price cuts have squeezed margins — a trend that has continued for the past several quarters.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization led by Priscilla Chan and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, announced the creation of a new biomedical research center in New York City that will focus on learning the mechanisms of immune cells and eventually engineering more efficient ones.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
Featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski said it's daring to be great which drives him to take the biggest fights available.