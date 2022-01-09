Arvest Equipment Finance associates receive recognition

Staff Reports
Arvest Equipment Finance has announced recent honors received by division president Eric Bunnell and vice president and specialist Katie Crawford.

Eric Bunell
Bunnell has been elected to serve a two-year term on the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Bank Business Council Steering Committee. The committee represents bank-owned or bank-related organizations that utilize internal funding and analyzes the needs of companies in this segment and recommends to the board how to meet those needs.

“We are fortunate to have engaged volunteers who will contribute their time and energy to advancing our association’s critical mission in a wide range of areas, from advocacy to professional development,” ELFA president and CEO Ralph Petta said.

Katie Crawford
Crawford has been recognized as part of the Monitor magazine’s third annual “Women in Equipment Finance” issue, which profiles 50 powerful women across the industry. Crawford began working at Arvest as part of its commercial banker training program and shifted to Arvest Equipment Finance three years ago. She currently serves five Arvest regions.

“Katie’s passion, energy and commitment to finding solutions for our customers make her a perfect fit for the Monitor group,” Bunnell said. “She represents everything good about Arvest Equipment Finance.”

Also included in the issue of Monitor was its annual Monitor Bank 50, which ranks bank-owned equipment finance companies in terms of assets and volume. Arvest is up from 50 to 46 on the assets list and from 48 to 42 on the volume list.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work and gained a lot of momentum over the last several years, so it’s rewarding to move up these rankings,” Bunnell said. “Now we’re focusing on finding new and innovative ways to serve our customers even better.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arvest Equipment Finance associates receive recognition

