Is Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) has paid a dividend to shareholders in the last few years. It currently yields 3.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Arvida Group in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Arvida Group fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 26%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ARV’s payout to increase to 57% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.4%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to NZ$0.097 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Arvida Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Arvida Group generates a yield of 3.5%, which is high for Healthcare stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Arvida Group from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

