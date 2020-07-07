Has Arvida Group Limited's (NZSE:ARV) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Arvida Group (NZSE:ARV) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Arvida Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Arvida Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arvida Group is:

5.9% = NZ$43m ÷ NZ$723m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Arvida Group's Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

On the face of it, Arvida Group's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.5%. Despite this, surprisingly, Arvida Group saw an exceptional 27% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Arvida Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.2%.

NZSE:ARV Past Earnings Growth July 7th 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Arvida Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Arvida Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Arvida Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 35%, meaning the company retains 65% of its income. So it seems that Arvida Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Arvida Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 52% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Arvida Group's future ROE will rise to 9.0% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.