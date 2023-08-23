Arvin High School to hold 'Night of Celebration' in honor of Larry Hallum
Arvin High School will pay tribute to the life of local educator, coach, and veteran Larry Hallum on Fri, Aug 25.
Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.
Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others. Today, the company says it's adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.
With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer's top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.
Shop styles from Coach, Kate Spade and more.
Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.
As the golden age of streaming seemingly comes to an end, subscribers are cancelling plans to combat rising costs.
USDC, the second-largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of $25.9 billion, will be the initial payment option for this integration, Josh Fried, business development and partnerships at Solana Foundation, told TechCrunch. USDC is also more regulated than, say, many altcoins, and consumers in general are already used to transacting in digital dollars.
A weakening consumer environment continues to weigh on Foot Locker's turnaround strategy as the company expects comparable sales to decline by the most in more than a decade.
James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.
The biggest news stories this morning: Half-Life 2 is getting an unofficial RTX remaster, X plans to remove news headlines and text in shared articles, Microsoft will sell Activision Blizzard streaming rights to Ubisoft to win UK approval.
Snap has restructured its reporting system in India and named Pulkit Trivedi as the new country head, underscoring the increasing importance of the South Asian market to the company. Snapchat's parent company has directed its Indian teams to report directly to Trivedi, thereby granting local leadership greater autonomy in shaping growth, partnerships, and market development, marking a distinctive move. Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, the Asia Pacific head of Snap, who joined the company from Meta last year.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
A Filipino American bride is sharing the ways she incorporated her culture into her wedding. The post Newlywed shares ways she honored her Filipino culture at her wedding: ‘It was really important to us’ appeared first on In The Know.
Cameron Davis went down with a lower-body injury late last week in practice, and will now miss the entire season.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
"Billy McFarland is selling tickets for Fyre Festival II and the only location information is 'Caribbean Sea.'"
iSeeCars found that new cars are taking longer to sell, while used vehicles are moving slightly faster than they were a year ago.
Reminder: Spiders do not pay rent!
Japan is to release over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, officials announced on Tuesday.
New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.