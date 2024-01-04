Arvin High's Boy's Basketball Team shoots beyond the hoop

TechCrunch

Intel, intent on making bigger moves in the market for AI-powered enterprise software, is spinning out a new platform company with the backing of Boca Raton, Florida-based asset manager and investor DigitalBridge. Called Articul8 AI (an awkward abbreviation of "Articulate AI"), the new entity builds off a proof-of-concept from an Intel collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BSG) early last May. Reuters reports that Intel, using its hardware and a combination of open source and internally-sourced software, created a gen AI system that can read text and images -- running inside BCG's datacenters to address BSG's security requirements. The system was developed within Intel over the course of two or so years.