Arvin man sentenced to 9 years for stealing $3M from EDD

Feb. 13—An Arvin man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for fraudulently claiming disability benefits from the California Employment Development Department and was ordered to pay back more than $3 million.

Javier Jimenez Alvarez and others made false claims to the EDD from 2010 to 2015 and got debit cards for their fake disabilities. They cashed in those benefits to get money and kept asking the EDD for "supplemental information" to add more benefits to the credit cards, said a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District.

Jimenez Alvarez was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and laundering money.