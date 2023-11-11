Arvin police officer arrested after allegedly having cocaine at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin police sergeant is suspended a Bakersfield police officer has quit his job after Kern County deputies allegedly found cocaine in their Bakersfield home.

Sgt. Delia Reyes of the Arvin Police Department is on paid administrative leave after a search warrant executed by Kern County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday and found cocaine residue.

Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour said Reyes was also allegedly under the influence of cocaine when she was booked on felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a special controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Ghazalpour said Reyes’ arrest is a gut punch to the department.

“In light of Sergeant Reyes’s off-duty arrest, we urge the public not to rush to judgement. This isolated incident does not define the hard work and integrity of our police department.”

Ghazalpour said Reyes bonded out of jail Thursday morning. Reyes has served in law enforcement for six years coming to Arvin from the McFarland Police Department.

Reyes was promoted to sergeant five months. She is due back in court next week.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed, Officer DeAngelo Sanchez had a room at the same residence he shared with Reyes. Sanchez quit on the spot as Kern deputies searched that residence. Sanchez was not arrested.

