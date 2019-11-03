Have Arvind Fashions Limited (NSE:ARVINDFASN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Arvind Fashions Limited (NSE:ARVINDFASN) Chief Sourcing Officer, Anindya Ray, recently sold ₹886k worth of stock for ₹443 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arvind Fashions

The insider, K. Anand, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹4.0m worth of shares at a price of ₹800 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹441. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 22226 shares worth ₹16m. Insiders in Arvind Fashions didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:ARVINDFASN Recent Insider Trading, November 3rd 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Arvind Fashions

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.8% of Arvind Fashions shares, worth about ₹456m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arvind Fashions Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Arvind Fashions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

