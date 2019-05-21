What happened to Arya Stark in the Game of Thrones finale - and what's west of Westeros?

Through eight truly traumatic seasons of Westerosi warfare, no-one has had to adapt quite as fast or as frequently as Arya Stark.

The tiny teenager seemed to spend mere moments as a child before becoming a water dancer, massacre escapist, Hound-in-training, Faceless Woman and maleficent assassin. With many identities in between - quite literally.

As Game of Thronesseason 8 slams into its bizarrely bitter end worldwide, here's a quick need-to-know guide on the feistiest young Stark, Arya.

Season 8 finale spoilers below.

Who is Arya Stark?

Everyone's favourite Needle-wielding Stark sister - the third child of Lord Eddard and Lady Catelyn - has had a pretty rough ride. If seeing her father beheaded wasn't enough, Arya goes on to arrive at the Red Wedding right after her mother, brother and sister-in-law had been brutally murdered. Outside, she sees Robb's direwolf is killed and its head sewn onto her dead brother's body, paraded around by Lannister/Frey savages.

Fleeing her family's slaughter, Arya finds herself on the island of Braavos and begins to train as a Faceless Man at the House of Black and White.

In the following months she becomes blind, loses a significant number of stick fights, gets miraculously cured of blindness by some well water, fails to kill actress Lady Crane when her conscience kicks in, and enters a killer cat-and-mouse game with The Waif.

Around this time, there is something entirely traumatic and unnerving about Arya. She has a childlike dependence on Needle (a slight sword gifted by her 'bastard' brother Jon Snow), but uses it to trick and kill her adversary.

Using valuable - albeit deadly- skills from the assassin's guild, she then turns to Westeros to don disguises and avenge the deaths of her family. Most notably, perhaps, by serving Walder Frey a pie filled with his family's body parts before slitting his throat - all while face-swapped as a serving girl.

As a young girl becoming a woman, Arya is a breath of fresh air to Westerosi ideals - she is unconstrained by social expectations like gender roles and class distinctions, fiercely opposing the norm at every opportunity.

Though her cold-blooded kill list appeared to have no room for error, Arya also still doesn't seem completely detatched from her Stark-standard morality. When finding out her family gained control of Winterfell, she didn't hesitate to abandon her list and run to their side.

Who is Maisie Williams who plays her?

Margaret Constance "Maisie" Williams was born in Bristol on April 15, 1997 and her home village is Clutton, in nearby Somerset. She has always been known as "Maisie" after the character from the comic strip The Perishers.

Interestingly, Williams has not read the Game Of Thrones books and has no intention to. As the TV adaptation omits a large amount of material, she wanted to avoid basing her reactions or character on points which only exist in the books.

Nonetheless, Arya is left-handed in the books so Williams plays her thus, despite being right-handed herself.

On May 11th, 2017 it was announced that Williams will be playing Wolfsbane - a mutant with the power to turn into a werewolf - in the next installment in the X-Men movie franchise, New Mutants.