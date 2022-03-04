Aryan Brotherhood gang member from Cleburne added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Mar. 3—A Cleburne man associated with the Aryan Brotherhood has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Daniel Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Boone, who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, was arrested Oct. 2, 2020, for a parole violation, and he bonded out on Oct. 5, 2020.

On Feb. 8, 2021, 18th District Court Judge Sydney Hewlett issues a bond insufficient on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Bond was set at $200,000. He's been at large ever since.

In 2004, Boone was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The following year he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his fingers. In addition to Cleburne, Boone has ties to Hood County.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

—Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477).

—Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

—Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.