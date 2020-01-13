As attacks on Jews increase nationwide, a new kind of anti-Semitism spreads in some unlikely places

Last month, during the three weeks between a deadly shootout that killed six people, including a police officer, at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., and a machete attack at a rabbi’s house in Monsey, N.Y., that left five wounded, police in New York City received at least eight reports of possible hate crimes targeting Jews across the city, six within the week leading up to the Monsey stabbings, which coincided with Hanukkah. In response, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYPD would be ramping up patrols in Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations. Synagogues and other locations would also see increased police presence, de Blasio said.

Most of the assaults were of the misdemeanor variety — slaps, shoves, kicks and verbal abuse, according to the NYPD. But authorities are treating them as hate crimes, marking a violent end to a year in which reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes skyrocketed across New York City. As of Dec. 30, the NYPD said it had received 229 reports of anti-Semitic hate crimes since the beginning of 2019, a 24 percent increase over the same period in 2018. According to the NYPD, suspected anti-Semitic attacks made up more than 54 percent of all hate crimes reported in New York City last year.

A Jewish man walks near the area where five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, N.Y., Dec. 29. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters) More

And they are part of a pattern of increasing attacks on Jews across the United States in recent years, including the deadly assaults on synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, Calif., that killed 12. According to a forthcoming report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, anti-Semitic hate crimes in the country’s three biggest cities (Chicago, Los Angeles and New York) are approaching numbers not seen since the overall spike in hate crimes after 9/11.

Demolition and recovery crews work at the scene of the Dec. 10 shooting at a Jewish deli in Jersey City, N.J. (Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images) More

But while the broader resurgence of American anti-Semitism takes the form of white supremacy and other far-right extremist ideologies, including outright Nazism, the incidents in New York and its suburbs stem from different causes — principally, long-standing tensions between the tight-knit ultra-Orthodox communities and their neighbors, often rooted in what amount to turf fights over real estate, exacerbated by the region’s notoriously tight housing market. Generally the victims are identifiably Jewish members of one of the Hasidic sects, who are easily recognized by their distinctive dress and hairstyles (long dresses and wigs for women; long black coats, beards and sidelocks for men).

Hasidic families are typically large, and adherents of the Lubavitcher sect, whose worldwide headquarters are in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, have been expanding into surrounding African-American neighborhoods. Others have begun moving out of New York City altogether, seeking bigger homes in more affordable suburbs, notably in New York’s Rockland County and Ocean County, N.J. There they have encountered new versions of anti-Semitism, playing out on social media and in community zoning and school board meetings over issues such as housing density, the operation of businesses, synagogues and schools in residential homes and control over local school boards.

However, posts on social media accounts dedicated to discussing these topics demonstrate how quickly conversations about such mundane local issues can broaden into resentment of newcomers who have distinctive customs, celebrate different holidays, close their businesses on Saturdays and generally speak Yiddish among themselves. Ultra-Orthodox Jews send their children to religious schools and observe strict dietary rules, patronizing kosher markets and restaurants, among other customs that set them apart from their neighbors.