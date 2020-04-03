As coronavirus ravages Spain, doctors get a grim order on 'futility of care' for the very old and very sick

BARCELONA — On Thursday, a gray and gloomy day in Barcelona — normally sunny and festive this time of year — residents awoke to unsettling news. According to regional newspaper LaVanguardia and other sources, a document circulated by the health department of Catalonia — the northeast region of Spain that has Barcelona as its capital — recommends that emergency teams and health care workers stop using ventilators for patients older than 80, and further recommends that extremely ill victims of COVID-19 be allowed to die at home rather than being taken to the hospital.

Alfons López Tena, a former member of the Catalan Parliament, explained it this way in a tweet: “Catalonia’s govt decides to let die coronavirus patients who have ‘less years to live’, [and recommends] no ‘admissions in hospital of patients with little benefit’. Elders and those with preexisting conditions will be given morphine to avoid ‘futility of health care.’”

End-of-life euthanasia is sanctioned in some countries in Europe but is illegal in Spain, a Catholic country.

It was the ethical call that many health workers had presumed they might face in Catalonia, which has nearly 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and where admissions to intensive care units have tripled in the past few weeks. But the recommendation outraged many elderly residents, according to an online publication for retirees, 65Ymás, and also the Medical Union of Catalonia, whose spokesman, Dr. Álex Ramos, described himself as "absolutely shocked" by the regional government’s recommendations. “It seems to us that age is not a sufficient criterion to deny assistance, if other measures have not been previously tried to avoid saturation of hospitals, such as asking for help from other [hospitals or the government].”

Aid workers from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carry out coronavirus detection tests on the elderly at a nursing home in Barcelona on April 1. (Santi Palacios/AP) More

Other headlines spilled more upsetting news: Spain had broken its record for deaths — with more than 950 overnight, bringing the total number of known deaths in this country to over 10,000, a fifth of the world’s known fatalities. (The real figure is probably higher than 10,000, since likely victims who weren’t tested for the virus before they died aren’t being counted.)

All of this is less than two weeks before Easter, normally a joyous time in Spain when tourists descend, town squares are taken over by festivals of giant costumed figures, streets are carpeted with flowers and filled with religious processions, and plazas and terraces are packed with partiers. This year, an uneasy calm instead hovers over this country, which only last year topped Bloomberg’s Healthiest Countries in the World List, based in part on longevity. As of Thursday, Spain had the third-most cases in the world, more than 112,000, not far behind Italy — which was No. 2 on the healthiest countries list. Spain’s government announced a more far-reaching shutdown the next day, demanding all workers, except those in essential industries, stay at home. Across the nation, airports and cruise ports are shut down, hotels and restaurants are shuttered, beaches and parks are empty, convention centers have been converted to makeshift hospitals and ice rinks serve as morgues, and even land borders are largely closed off, making for an eerie quiet.

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment in one of the intensive care units of the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, Spain, on April 1. (Felipe Dana/AP) More