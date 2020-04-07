As coronavirus spreads, mentally ill Americans are left scrambling for options

WASHINGTON — Dr. James Griffith is trying his best. As the head of psychiatry and behavioral science at George Washington University, he bears the brunt of responsibility in helping keep patients and his medical staff well adjusted, cared for and alive.

Yet the coronavirus is making even the most basic tenet of his job — showing up — impossible.

“I’ll be 70 years old on my next birthday, and I kind of got chased out of the hospital,” Griffith said during a phone call. “The hospital said I’m too high risk to be there, so I’m not.”

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has dramatically affected the one in five Americans who deal with mental health in any given year, as well as those who work tirelessly to keep those individuals well, according to several doctors and field experts who spoke to Yahoo News.

Fears around the coronavirus extend beyond the physical threat of disease. The guidance issued to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can also trigger those who suffer from depression, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, explained Dr. Joshua Gordon, neuroscientist and director of the National Institute of Mental Health, the federal agency focused on the research of mental disorders.

“Obviously, this situation is stressful for everybody,” said Gordon. “We’ve all been asked to distance ourselves physically from other people, and if care isn’t taken ... that physical isolation can lead to social isolation, which can, of course, exacerbate their illness.”

Clinical psychologist Dr. Krystal Lewis said she has received an increase in calls specific to coronavirus-inspired anxiety and panic. Lewis, who specializes in children and teens, said most of her young clients worry about the potential of passing on the coronavirus to their older family members and are struggling to rebuild their now disrupted routines.

There’s a risk too, said Lewis, that those with depression might be particularly susceptible.

“For people who do have depression, they have limited options ... that can be a trigger for them in that there are fewer things that bring them pleasure to begin with,” she said. “And now we’re taking those off the table.”

The Reddit thread r/mentalhealth shows the grim reality for those who suffer, often alone.

One user called out for help in a sobering post titled: “Help! My mental health became complete trash in less than a week.”

“I have ADHD, anxiety, and depression. I haven’t had depression symptoms in a few years. … I was feeling 99% normal,” the user wrote. Then isolation hit. “I’m an absolute wreck now.”

Another user asked: “People who use social interactions as a distraction from depression, how are you doing while social distancing?”

“It’s been almost 3 weeks now that I've been social distancing and my mental health is sliding downhill very quickly,” that person wrote.

Griffith stressed that he and his department have been working “every waking hour” for the last week to meet needs and move their outpatient services, such as therapy and medication prescriptions, entirely online. He said he’s been able to conduct “business as usual” for his tele-therapy, a service that more and more people will need as mandatory quarantine and isolation orders continue through most parts of the country.

But that technology isn’t intuitive — or even accessible — for every patient or doctor, said Dr. Paul Nestadt, the co-director of the Johns Hopkins Anxiety Disorders Clinic.