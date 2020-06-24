As COVID cases fall in Europe, calls to ban travel from America. What the E.U. got right about controlling coronavirus

When the European Union reopens its borders on July 1 after months of coronavirus restrictions, travelers from China, Uganda, Cuba and Vietnam will be welcome to visit.

But probably not those from the United States.

A report Tuesday in the New York Times revealed that the E.U. is considering two potential lists of acceptable travelers based on how foreign nations are faring in their fight against COVID-19 — and neither list includes the U.S.

This slight — “a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States,” as the Times put it — not only underscores how much worse the U.S. outbreak has gotten in recent days. It also highlights how much better the E.U. is currently doing than the U.S.

And that raises the question of why.

“American exceptionalism was not supposed to mean this,” Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently tweeted.

When it comes to COVID-19, comparing countries is a fraught and often misleading exercise. The United States is a very different entity than, say, Denmark or South Korea, with a much larger, more diverse population, very high levels of political polarization and an unwieldy federalist system of government. And those differences can explain a lot about various coronavirus disparities.

But the E.U. as a whole is a closer fit for the U.S. Its population is comparable: 328 million here, 446 million there. They’re at least as “diverse” as the United States, with deep fault lines of nationality and ethnicity. Politically, the E.U. is anything but uniform. And its system of government, a federation of self-governing member states, is similar. For the U.S., the E.U. may be the only COVID-19 comparison that makes sense.

But Americans aren’t measuring up — not even close.

The early stages of the E.U. and U.S. outbreaks were strikingly similar. At the beginning of March, neither place had recorded many cases. But soon Europe started to spike, logging about 1,800 cases on March 7, about 7,000 on March 14 and about 20,000 on March 21.

For a couple of days, America lagged behind. Then, around March 18, our curve started to rise at the exact same angle.

By the end of March, the E.U. had peaked at about 30,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The U.S., however, was still heading upward. A few days later, on April 3, America finally passed Europe for the first time in the daily case count.

And that’s when the two curves stopped resembling each other.

For the rest of the month, the E.U.’s rolling seven-day average of new daily cases — a key metric that balances out daily fluctuations — fell every single day, from a high of more than 28,000 on April 1 to about 11,000 on April 30. It kept falling after that, too, slipping under 4,000 in early June. It’s remained there ever since.

America has been a very different story. In April, the U.S. curve seemed to plateau around 30,000, even as the E.U. was cutting its daily case average by roughly a third. Then, in May, America finally appeared to be making some progress, reducing its seven-day average to about 20,000 by the end of the month — an improvement, although still about five times the E.U.’s average at that point.

June is when the trouble started. With all 50 states reopened to one degree or another, and with residents easing up on social distancing as a result, America’s seven-day average of new daily cases started to tick up again — modestly at first, and then with increasing speed, rising more than 32 percent over the last week alone.