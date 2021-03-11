  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As GOP lawmakers look to pass new voting restrictions, some conservatives are pushing back

Jon Ward
·Senior Political Correspondent
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There is rising unease among some conservatives about the increasing aggressiveness of Republicans in state legislatures to tighten election laws and erect obstacles to voting.

Many GOP lawmakers have doubled down on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and are using that false narrative as a pretext for restricting or eliminating early voting and vote-by-mail in the name of preventing future cheating. In Georgia, for example, the Republican-controlled Legislature is looking to eliminate early voting on Sundays, which critics say is a clear effort to stymie the ability of Black churches to get congregants to the polls after services.

But some Republicans believe making it harder to vote will actually backfire at a time when the GOP base is becoming more diverse and dependent on working-class voters. Although Donald Trump lost the presidential election by some 7 million votes, Republicans note that he overperformed among people of color — including immigrants and their immediate descendants. He also did surprisingly well among Black men, in addition to the working-class white voters who powered him to victory in 2016.

Dangerous Trump
Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Megan Varner/Getty Images, AP

“The joke is that the GOP is really assembling the multiracial working-class coalition that the left has always dreamed of,” the progressive voting analyst David Shor told Politico after the election.

But people of color and working-class Americans are the demographic groups most likely to feel the sting of onerous voting restrictions. And that fact is convincing some conservatives that new restrictions won’t be the boon to the GOP’s electoral fortunes that they have been in the past.

“Restricting who can vote by absentee ballot will actually detrimentally impact Republicans,” Erick Erickson, a conservative talk radio host in Georgia, told Yahoo News. “Take, for example, north Georgia. Republicans there love to vote by absentee, which is why the Georgia GOP pushed to get rid of excuses back in the mid-2000s.”

David Kochel, a Republican consultant who ran Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s successful reelection campaign last year, expressed reservations as well.

“That’s my fear. The problem is, we don’t have the data to know. I think these restrictions could come back to haunt the party, but we just don’t know enough,” he said.

Other dissident conservatives want to persuade the GOP that making it harder to vote gives it no partisan advantage, erodes its credibility and is inconsistent with conservative principles.

“Republicans are in a bad place, because I think they find themselves arguing, in essence, that there ought to be fewer voters, which is, in my view, wrong, and also the wrong place to be as a political matter,” said Yuval Levin, the director of social, cultural and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

“It’s not good for the party to think that way. It should think, 'How do we win more votes in a more diverse society?' rather than, 'How do we let fewer people vote in a more diverse society?'” he said. “And it’s not good for our democracy.”

Demonstrators
Demonstrators in Atlanta expressing their opposition to state bills that would tighten voting restrictions. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Experts on democracy from academia have also warned against the GOP’s push for new voting restrictions, which has accelerated over the last decade as state legislatures moved to create new challenges for voters and used advances in technology to draw increasingly unfair boundaries for congressional districts. A host of new restrictions came at the state level after the Supreme Court struck down a key part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2013, in a decision known as Shelby v. Holder.

“When a ruling party bends the rules to suppress opposition votes or rig the political playing field, a country can no longer be said to be a democracy, no matter how much it may allow freedom of the press and association,” said a January letter signed by over 80 expert analysts of democracy, including a few notable conservative authors and academics.

Levin said in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast, that he is making election reform a focus this year of his department at AEI, which will encourage the GOP to see more participation both as the right democratic approach and as politically desirable.

“We are gearing up for a major effort to bring the right to the table on election reform issues, and to help conservatives see the case for some experimentation with ideas like ranked-choice voting and for an approach to election administration that combines a desire to have more secure elections with a desire to have more Americans voting,” Levin said. “That will include scholarly work, popular publications and private and public convenings to help such arguments get heard and considered.”

Levin has most recently hired scholars John Fortier and Kevin Kosar, who are focused on election-system design and election administration.

“We’ve got to pursue both greater access to the ballot — especially for the sake of more equal access to the ballot, and Republicans have to see that this is not against their interests, and that in any case it’s right — and greater election integrity, and a feeling of greater security that the votes that are being counted are legitimate votes,” Levin said.

However, like many conservatives, Levin is opposed to the Democratic election reform bill recently passed by the House, the For the People Act, or H.R. 1. His discomfort revolves mostly around the nationalization of voting laws, rather than leaving it up to individual states.

Election Day signs
Election Day 2020 in Ruckersville, Va. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

“Taking over the state's definitions of what ID requirements look like, of what absentee voting looks like, of the length of time that you can do early voting, the reasons why, and the ways in which you can remove names from the voter rolls, the question of whether people who've been incarcerated should be voting, I think on all those individual questions, on quite a number of them, I myself would come down on the same side as H.R. 1,” Levin said. “But I don't think they should be decided by Congress.”

He also said he thinks that if Democrats abolish the filibuster to pass H.R. 1, as many activists and intellectuals and even issue experts are now urging them to do, it would do more harm than good.

“To impose these national standards in a partisan way, where only Democrats in Washington have voted for this, but now, in your Republican majority state, these are the rules, is a recipe for a massive loss of public trust in elections, way beyond anything that we've seen in the last few cycles. And that worries me more than anything,” Levin said.

His concern is similar to the one expressed by Sarah Repucci, vice president of research and analysis at Freedom House, a U.S.-based nongovernmental human rights organization.

Repucci oversaw the publication of the 2021 “Freedom in the World” report that was released last week, which found grave declines in democratic freedoms around the globe, including here in the U.S.

The Freedom House report endorsed many of the individual ideas contained in H.R. 1, such as expanding no-excuse vote-by-mail and early voting, getting rid of gerrymandered congressional districts, enacting same-day registration or universal automatic registration, creating more places to vote and restoring voting rights to felons once they have served their time and been released. But Repucci also said Freedom House believes it is essential that election and democracy reform proposals get passed with bipartisan support.

“Politicizing democracy itself is one of the most damaging things we can do,” she said.

This is a bitter pill to swallow for many Democrats, who say they’ve been forced to move forward unilaterally on expanding voting rights by decades of Republican intransigence on the issue. They note that Republicans have often used claims of fraud as justification for voting restrictions, even after the GOP’s most authoritative experts on voting unequivocally concluded last year that two decades of searching for cheating had yielded very little evidence.

“The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud. At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged,” wrote Benjamin Ginsberg, who for more than 20 years was one of the GOP’s fiercest election attorneys and led attempts to root out cheating.

And then if there were any doubt that claims of fraud were being abused, Trump fueled his reelection effort with a campaign of baseless lies about cheating for months before the election, and then used the confusion he had created to justify an attempt to overturn the results.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 27. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The fact that many Republicans around the country continue to propagate Trump’s fabricated narrative as they crack down on voting makes it very difficult for Democratic lawmakers to accept that reforms should be pursued on a bipartisan basis. And some Republicans say they understand the Democrats’ reluctance to work with them on the issue.

The GOP “is hemorrhaging credibility by perpetuating the mythology that there was rampant fraud” in the 2020 election, said Josh Penry, a Colorado Republican consultant who was House minority leader in the state Legislature. “You lose all your credibility tilting at windmills, which undermines your ability to make the case on large issues.”

Colorado runs its elections entirely by mail, and Penry was in the Legislature when the state enacted this innovation. “The whole argument about mail ballots was really an effort to set up a narrative by Trump for the loss. The fact that some are still on it is terribly misguided,” he said.

Penry recommended that the GOP focus on election security efforts that would bolster confidence in the system like “more audits, more sunshine and transparency, more rigor.”

“Those are good policies, and they’re good fights to pick,” he said. “Getting rid of voting on Sundays? Are you kidding me?”

And yet Republicans are already denouncing H.R.1 in the strongest terms. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it was “written in hell by the devil himself.”

Democrats say voting restrictions are clearly intended to have a partisan effect — even if they hurt the GOP in the long run.

“The bluntness of the Republicans’ voter suppression agenda may backfire on them in a few key areas, but there is no doubt that their policies are designed to overwhelmingly make it harder for voters who typically support Democrats, especially in communities of color. They have publicly admitted as much several times, and the data bears that out,” said Adam Bozzi, a spokesman for End Citizens United, an advocacy group fighting for campaign finance and election reform.

“It says a lot about the lack of faith they have in their party's ideas and the lack of regard they have for American democracy that they are willing to force through these discriminatory, antidemocratic laws in an effort to hold onto their waning political power,” he said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • New York Times Defends Reporter Taylor Lorenz From Tucker Carlson’s ‘Cruel’ Attack

    The New York Times is defending reporter Taylor Lorenz after Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson mocked her during a lengthy segment in a Tuesday night broadcast. Carlson said Lorenz, a tech and internet culture reporter, was “at the top of journalism’s repulsive little food chain” and that she is “far younger” and “much less talented” […]

  • Obamacare will soon help more middle-class families

    Major relief is coming for people who don't qualify for health care subsidies and have to buy policies on the individual market.

  • Democrats make their bid for dominance

    Biden's huge relief bill could give Democrats a much bigger boost than Republicans got from tax cuts.

  • Seattle's Virus Success Shows What Could Have Been

    SEATTLE — Facing the nation’s first widespread coronavirus outbreak, some of Washington state’s top leaders quietly gathered on a Sunday morning last March for an urgent strategy session. The virus had been rampaging through a nursing home in the Seattle suburbs. By the time the meeting began, the region had recorded most of the nation’s first 19 deaths. New cases were surfacing by the hour. As the meeting’s presentation got to the fifth slide, the room grew somber. The numbers showed a variety of potential outcomes, but almost every scenario was a blue line pointing exponentially upward. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “My God, what on earth is going to happen here?” the King County executive, Dow Constantine, said he was thinking as those in the room, increasingly uneasy about meeting in person, left the pastries untouched. That gathering, three days before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic last March 11, set off a rush to contain the virus that included some of the country’s earliest orders to cancel large events, shutter restaurants and close schools, all in the hope that the dire possibilities in front of them would not come to pass. One year later, the Seattle area has the lowest death rate of the 20 largest metropolitan regions in the country. If the rest of the United States had kept pace with Seattle, the nation could have avoided more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths. During a year in which the White House downplayed the virus and other political leaders clashed over how to contain it, Seattle’s success illustrates the value of unified and timely strategies: Although the region’s public health experts and politicians grappled behind the scenes about how to best manage the virus, they came together to present a united front to the public. And the public largely complied. “We could not afford to have mixed messages,” said Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s mayor. The restrictions that have been in place off and on for the better part of a year have brought widespread disruption to lives and the economy. But as governors elsewhere have cited the economy as a reason to ease lockdowns, Seattle’s success showed that an alternative pathway was doable: Amid widespread economic turmoil, the state’s unemployment rate has been about average nationally, outperforming some places that have pressed ahead with wider reopenings, including Arizona and Texas. There are numerous factors that have shaped the trajectory of the pandemic both locally and nationally. In part, public health experts said, Seattle may have benefited from its demographics: a healthy population living in small households and a lot of workers able to do their jobs from home. The city may have also have won more public support for the crackdowns from the shock of experiencing the nation’s first publicized deaths. The high humidity may have helped, scientists say, although the cold weather and gray skies probably did not. Researchers said Seattle also profited from its network of research and philanthropic organizations focused on global health, politicians willing to listen to them, businesses that emptied their offices early and residents who repeatedly indicated a willingness to upend their lives to save others. Even as the year wore on, and the region’s case numbers were among the lowest in the nation, a survey found that Washington residents were still the most likely to stay home for Thanksgiving. Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said he was convinced the Seattle model could have been replicated, positively affecting the trajectory of the virus across the country. Instead, he said, state after state reopened sooner than appropriate and members of the public ignored health advice that at times was undermined by conflicting messages from political and business leaders. Seattle, he said, shows what could have been. “We have so many lessons we have learned here,” Mokdad said. “Unfortunately, not many people were listening.” An Early Warning for the Country Even before the state’s early stay-at-home restrictions were ordered, Seattle residents had shown a willingness to change their lives. During the very first week of the outbreak, in March, Microsoft and Amazon — accounting for tens of thousands of workers in the region — encouraged people to begin working from home. Other companies followed. The University of Washington became the first large college campus to adopt remote learning. While the rest of the country was humming with business as usual, Seattle’s notorious traffic eased, and buses once packed with commuters were largely empty. Pike Place Market grew quiet. Those early adjustments may have helped the region avoid some of the havoc seen in New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio was saying as late as March 13 that “we want people still to go on about their lives.” The New York region soon surpassed Seattle in coronavirus deaths and still maintains the highest deaths per capita among large metropolitan areas. Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former commissioner of New York City’s health department, estimated that New York could have cut its spring death toll by more than half had it adopted widespread social distancing a week or two earlier. He said the city continued to have poor messaging about the virus. As the year went on, after an initial round of lockdowns were ordered across the country, many states rushed to reopen against the advice of experts, triggering a rise in new cases. The Seattle area, where many restrictions remained in place, kept its numbers low through the summer. Although restaurants reopened in June, they were limited to 25% capacity indoors. Other parts of Washington state had more trouble. In the more rural areas east of the Cascades, the virus spread among farmworkers, pushing Yakima County’s death rate to more than double that of King County, which includes Seattle, although Yakima County’s numbers were about on par with death rates seen in many other states. As case numbers rose around the nation in the fall, John Wiesman, who was then Washington’s secretary of health, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer at the time, monitored the area’s case counts. When cases jumped suddenly in November, he said, they advised Gov. Jay Inslee that there was no time to be lost. “The governor was very clear as well: We’ve got to move now,” Wiesman said. Inslee’s renewed restrictions included the closure of restaurants once again. The state’s numbers remained lower than much of the country. Researchers at the University of Oxford determined that Washington state’s suite of restrictions through the year, all told, were among the most stringent in the nation. Others with strict control measures, including Maine and Vermont, are also among the states with the lowest coronavirus numbers. Some smaller metropolitan areas, including other cities in Washington; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina, have performed better than the Seattle area; they also embraced broad restrictions. But there were other states that imposed stringent controls that had serious outbreaks after initially keeping the virus under wraps. One of them was California. Public health experts have cited a variety of potential factors in California, including more crowded households and the arrival of new virus variants that appear to spread more rapidly. Mixed messages emerged as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed of San Francisco, who had promoted containment efforts, attended separate birthday parties at the French Laundry restaurant in the Napa Valley, ignoring their own best practices and angering a public weary of restrictions. The Cost of the Crackdown The push to reopen in many states was a response to the devastating economic consequences of long lockdowns, and Seattle has paid for its low virus numbers. These days, the city’s downtown retail areas are largely quiet, with many storefronts boarded up. Streets that were once packed with Amazon workers during lunch hours are now largely empty. Some businesses have shuttered for good. Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, the health officer in Seattle and King County, said the city was still grappling with the right balance between managing the virus and allowing people to live their lives with more normalcy. The consequences emerging are not just economic ones, he said, but depression, domestic violence, deferred medical care, a drop in other kinds of immunizations, the long-term impacts of children out of school. Still, he said, he is convinced they made the right decisions. “The other unintended consequences can be addressed and mitigated over time, but you can’t bring people back from the coroner’s office,” he said. While the industries built around tourism and services are struggling, others have flourished during the pandemic, including the health sector, grocery stores and the tech industry. Construction workers have been able to return to work, as have manufacturing workers at places like Boeing. By the end of last year, the unemployment rate in Washington state was at 6.3%, a bit lower than the national rate, and many business leaders have accepted the governor’s extended lockdown orders without major objection. “We all want to be able to open sooner,” said Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, “but we all want to do it when it’s safe.” Ethan Stowell, who runs a namesake group of restaurants in the Seattle area, said the company began last year with about 400 employees. The number plummeted to just a handful early in the pandemic, then slowly climbed, with fluctuations during the fall restrictions, to about 140 now. The restrictions have lasted far longer than anticipated, and Stowell said he still had concerns about the future of Seattle’s downtown, but he expected this summer to bring a resurgence, with pent-up demand and restrictions easing further. He expects to be back at prepandemic employment levels by the end of the year. Durkan said the consequences of the protracted lockdowns weighed on her every day. She said she had heard from business owners who have lost everything and laid-off workers who could not pay their rent. But the city simply did not have a choice, she said. “It was so profoundly difficult because you knew what the human consequences would be,” she said. “There was no course in which there wouldn’t be devastating human consequences.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

    Experts fear that allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in developing countries could lead to a 'never-ending pandemic.'

  • Companies are boosting wages to bring workers back in COVID-19 recovery

    There's a surprising silver lining in the COVID recovery: higher wages.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Mexican lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational pot

    Mexico’s lower chamber approved a marijuana legalization bill Wednesday, setting the country on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets. The approved legislation, which needs to return to the Senate, would permit recreational use of marijuana, but establish a system of licenses required for the entire chain of production, distribution, transformation and sales.

  • As California's vaccine rollout gains steam, Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind whites

    As California prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a new tier of its citizens, immunization rates for Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind that of whites. In L.A., the hunt for the vaccine has sometimes led affluent white residents to wait in line at pharmacies in lower-income neighborhoods, sparking anger.

  • Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

    Derek Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

  • Gov. Matthew McConaughey? Actor says it's 'a true consideration'

    The Oscar winner addressed whether he plans to run for governor in his home state of Texas.

  • Mississippi gov signs bill limiting transgender athletes

    Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Thursday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. Mississippi is the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked an Idaho law last year. Mississippi’s Senate Bill 2536 is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

  • NBA medical director Dr. Leroy Sims: 'I need people to be vaccinated'

    As the NBA hits the one-year mark from its March 11 shutdown, Dr. Sims spoke with Yahoo Sports about that day last year, the incentives for players being vaccinated and the concept of “herd immunity.”

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump

    Actress and former Fox News staffer Stacey Dash on Wednesday apologized for her past behavior and denounced Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with the Daily Mail, the “Clueless” star said she made “a lot of mistakes” after joining Fox News in 2014 as an on-air commentator. During the 2016 election cycle, Dash, a Black woman, was dismissive of the issues faced by minorities, the LGBTQ community and of the wage gap, among other things. “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.” The turning point for Dash came, she said, on Jan. 6 when Trump-backing rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building in a siege that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. “I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” the actress said. “When that happened I was like ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done,’ because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.” Also Read: Stacey Dash Abandons Bid for Congress The riot happened as Congress met to certify the election of President Joe Biden, a man Dash says she plans to give “a chance,” since he is not president and Trump is not. Although she still describes herself as anti-abortion and “not a feminist,” Dash said she regrets some of the extreme language she has used. In 2015, Fox News suspended her without pay for two weeks for suggesting President Barack Obama “didn’t give a s—” about terrorism on the network’s “Outnumbered.” (The network declined to renew her contract in 2017.) “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now,” she told the Daily Mail. “If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.” Dash, who abandoned a 2018 run to unseat U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-California) after only a month, also said she had no future political plans. Read the entire interview at the Daily Mail and see some of Dash’s most outrageous statements from her time at Fox News below. Read original story Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump At TheWrap

  • Woman who fell prey to QAnon and went viral for destroying a Target mask display recounts her pandemic year

    Melissa Rein Lively wasn't yet the “most hated person on the Internet” last March, when COVID-19 was formally declared a pandemic. But four months later, on the Fourth of July, the Arizona publicist was in a Target store when she noticed a mask display — and snapped.

  • Trump's 'fraud' exposed: New call evidence revealed in criminal case

    New audio evidence released by the Wall Street Journal reveals former president Trump pressured the lead investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to find proof of voter fraud during an audit of mail-in-ballots in an effort to help him win the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the significance of the evidence.

  • Why did LSU allow Les Miles to carry on? 'We're protecting our brand'

    One quote sums up how LSU allowed Les Miles to carry on: "Were protecting our brand, we're protecting our head coach."

  • Dak Prescott 'insulted' by talk that he gambled on himself, Jerry Jones happy he 'overpaid'

    Dak Prescott has 160 million new reasons to smile.

  • U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak restoring service on long distance routes

    U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will restore daily service to 12 long distance routes starting in May after Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to $1.7 billion in additional emergency funding. Amtrak says passenger demand still remains down by about 73% nationwide versus pre COVID-19 levels as millions of Americans avoid business travel, work at home or skip leisure trips. Amtrak will also recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees.