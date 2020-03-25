As more government workers are sent home, coronavirus risks hobbling U.S. intelligence

WASHINGTON — The rapid spread of the coronavirus has sent a large number of federal workers home to telework, in some cases limiting government services, raising concerns that some of the nation’s highly sensitive national security work, which can often only be done in secure facilities, could suffer.

With national security agencies having to choose between forcing employees to show up for work — and risk getting infected — or staying home and not working, a number of people working in and around intelligence are raising the prospect that the work of espionage could be hampered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic provides an unprecedented challenge to the intelligence community,” said Larry Pfeiffer, the director of George Mason University’s Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security and a former senior intelligence officer. “They are operating with one hand tied behind their backs.”

The acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Russel Vought, has continued to issue increasingly strict guidance to federal agencies to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Most federal employees are now working from home, including some White House staffers.

But for intelligence officers working on highly classified issues, whether satellite imagery of North Korean missile launches or an Iranian attack, telework often isn’t an option.

“It’s clear that government agencies plan for all sorts of crazy contingencies and things that may pop up, from acts of God to inclement weather to acts of terrorism. They’ve thought about and talked about pandemics,” said Evan Lesser, the co-founder of ClearanceJobs, a website and career network for workers with security clearances. “However, we’re definitely in uncharted territory at this point.”

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP (3), Getty Images (2) More

Senior officials are now trying to decide on strategies for dealing with the pandemic, and many agencies, including the Office of the Director of National intelligence (ODNI), the FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency, are implementing shift work and social distancing in the office for essential personnel, according to current and former intelligence and national security officials. They are also authorizing others working on open source intelligence, or other less sensitive areas, to work remotely.

The ODNI “is reducing staff contact through a variety of options including staggered shifts, flexible schedules, and social distancing practices,” wrote a spokesperson in an email. Intelligence “agencies are also developing and implementing appropriate response plans consistent with federal guidelines and regulations.”

Remote work isn’t the only problem facing the intelligence community; its employees are also having to analyze and brief on threats, including the coronavirus itself, for a president who initially downplayed the severity of the pandemic. “Morale is super low,” said one former intelligence officer in touch with current employees.

However, Lesser says, intelligence officers are accustomed to risk and working through challenges. “Keep in mind, everyone with a security clearance understands they are willingly taking on risk,” he said. “The mission-critical national security work will go on.”

The impact of the pandemic is spread across the community in different ways. Many employees remain in their offices in Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, or SCIFs, enclosed areas that are hardened against eavesdropping. Some work can be done from encrypted cellphones, and a number of top senior officials have rooms in their homes or nearby that are secured for remote work.