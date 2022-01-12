As NFT sales top $4 billion, what's in store for 2022?

Thomas Hum
·Writer
·3 min read

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume surged past the $4 billion mark in the last month, according to TradingPlatforms.com and data released by DappRadar. The top marketplaces for NFTs included OpenSea, Magic Eden, Axie Infinity, and CryptoPunks, with transactions on OpenSea accounting for over $3 billion of the sales alone.

OpenSea, which is supported by Polygon (MATIC-USD), saw its transactions volume grow by 20%. Other popular NFT marketplaces including Solanart, which is hosted on the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, and NBA Top Shot saw $53 million and $40 million in sales in the last month, respectively. However, with the recent market downturn in light of the Fed’s hinting at raising interest rates earlier this year as well as flagship cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD) plunging to multi-month lows, questions remain as to whether this growth in the NFT space will be sustained.

NFT marketplace app on mobile phone with hands close up investment in crypto art non fungible tokens
NFT marketplace app on mobile phone with hands close up investment in crypto art non fungible tokens

According to Mason Nystrom, senior research analyst at Messari, a cryptocurrency analytics company that provides market intelligence for the industry, the NFT space may be better positioned than the recent cryptocurrency price movements suggest.

“The cryptomarkets are fairly correlated – the market tends to rise and fall with Bitcoin,” Nystrom told Yahoo Finance. “This has made it surprisingly interesting over the recent downturn as the NFT market has continued to increase in volumes. OpenSea has recorded $2.3 billion in NFT volume in January so far, on pace to break its monthly volume record if volumes continue.”

In addition to demonstrating strong transaction flow, NFT prices also appear to be “showing strength” amid macro concerns and the crypto selloff according to the Jan. 11 Crypto Daily Report released by independent research firm Fundstrat. The report noted that in the last seven days, the floor prices of Bored Apes are up 9%, while Doodles are up 47% and World of Women are up 56% in the same period.

What’s next for NFTs?

Despite the volatility that may present itself in the near term for NFTs due to current market conditions, Nystrom believes that the nature of these digital assets may lead to a decoupling of prices within crypto markets.

“NFTs are a significantly broad category that can include music, art, collectibles, gaming assets, fantasy sports, financial assets, and more. As such, it's possible that NFT commerce in one specific vertical grows while others decline or fluctuate over time,” he added. “Going forward it's possible that we'll see a greater decoupling of the crypto markets whereby one asset like art NFTs might perform well amidst the overall crypto market performing poorly or vice versa.”

In regard to major developments investors can look forward to, Nystrom pointed to Ethereum Layer-2 scaling and the growth of non-Ethereum Layer-1 blockchains as being catalysts that will further expand the NFT space. He also expects growth and popularization of new applications of NFT technology as the burgeoning sector continues to find footing.

“NFT gaming will likely continue to receive significant funding although it’s possible that valuations on some of these existing assets fall to more reasonable levels,” he said. “NFT financialization – NFT loans, liquidity, insurance, etc. – will also grow as users seek to ensure that their NFTs can either produce yield or remain as liquid as possible. The last quarter of 2021 and the onset of 2022 has already seen increased interest in different types of assets including photography and music NFTs.”

Thomas Hum is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thomashumTV

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • 3 Fed interest rate hikes in 2022 'not necessarily in the bag,' US Bank chief economist says

    Headline consumer inflation rose 7% in December. But the consensus view that the Federal Reserve will raise rates three times this year isn't a guarantee, says one economist.

  • Cathie Wood rejects Fed’s inflation 'jawboning,' pivots back to deflation narrative

    Wall Street’s rate-hike jitters have wreaked havoc on high-growth tech stocks — and Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs were front and center for the damage yet again.

  • Stocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps

    World stocks bounced on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures are surging but still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates. Data showed the U.S. consumer price index surging a whopping 7% in the 12 months through December, the biggest annual increase since June 1982, but in line with forecasts. Investors appeared to be comforted by the fact that inflation was not worse than feared, and that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to be more aggressive than expected in hiking interest rates and tightening monetary policy.

  • Inflation Is Still High. The Fed Has Lots to Do.

    The consumer-price-index data puts inflation at its highest annual rate in nearly four decades for a second month, faster than November's 6.8% annual pace.

  • China’s Property Slump May Be Stabilizing. Why Economists Are Still Dour on GDP Outlook.

    China's strict Covid policies could continue to loom over its economy, so much so that Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 economic growth outlook to 4.3% from 4.8%.

  • Profit during inflation? These 5 tips could help investors beat rising prices

    With Friday's CPI report, more investors could be looking for a hedge against inflation in the stock market and beyond. Here are some tips.

  • American Airlines narrows fourth-quarter revenue fall forecast

    Mass cancellations over the Christmas and New Year holiday period and higher incentives given to employees had an impact on carriers, with American Airlines forecasting higher fourth-quarter costs. The company expects cost per available seat mile excluding items - the measure in the industry showing what it costs to fly one seat one mile - to be up between 13% and 14% versus 2019, compared with its previous guidance of a rise of between 8% and 10%.

  • Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida to Resign Amid Questions Over Stock Trades

    Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he would resign from the central bank on Friday. The resignation follows questions raised over financial transactions he conducted at the onset of the pandemic.

  • Investors Flee Solar ETF on Shaky Subsidies and Rate Hike Danger

    (Bloomberg) -- A one-time standard bearer for the boom in clean-energy funds is bleeding cash as solar stocks are battered by everything from rising rates to possible subsidy reductions — and President Joe Biden’s stalled infrastructure plan. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S

  • Darius Slay expects Eagles teammate Steve Nelson's next contract to break the bank

    Eagles CB Steve Nelson will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and at 28 and coming off a solid year, he should be in line for a significant pay raise. By Reuben Frank

  • Nucor picks West Virginia for its new $2.7 billion steel mill

    Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it has selected Mason County, West Virginia as the site of its new sheet mill, which the steel maker said will have about 800 full-time employees. West Virginia won out over other locations evaluated by the company in Pennsylvania and Ohio. As previously announced in September, the company said the mill is expected to cost $2.7 billion and produce three million tons of steel per year. Construction is expected to take two years. "We are pleased to create hundreds of new

  • GM Has Lost Its EV Mojo to Ford. Can It Get It Back?

    Ford is eating GM's electric-vehicle lunch. That's a surprise, given just how much work GM has done laying out its EV plans in recent years.

  • Crypto mining in Kazakhstan affected by unrest and shortages, miners to look at U.S. move

    Xive Mining Ltd. Co-founder Dibar Bekbauov joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the power shortages and political unrest are affecting bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan and the prospects of migrating facilities to the U.S.

  • U.S. reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend.

  • Town devastated by flooding needs more skilled workers

    About 800 homes were heavily damaged in the deadly Aug. 21 flooding incident, and 400 of those were complete losses.

  • Here Are the Income Limits for SNAP Benefits in Texas

    Over 1.4 million households in Texas receive food stamps each month. With this number representing just under 15% of all households in the state, the average monthly benefit per household is about...

  • Pfizer to make foray into gene editing, expand mRNA tech in 2022

    Pfizer is doubling down on mRNA investments as well as newer technology, including gene editing, to boost its pipeline.

  • Ken Griffin’s Fortune Soars to $28 Billion on Citadel Securities Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin has for years been one of the wealthiest people on the planet thanks to his hedge fund’s success. Now it’s his powerhouse market maker that’s driving the bulk of his fortune to new heights. Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorU.S. Inflation Hi

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 12, 2022

    Readers share their views on secure elections; carbon-free nuclear power; the lessons of Jan. 6, 2021; and promoting victimization