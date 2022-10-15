As Putin's war rages on, a Russian woman finds new purpose: Teaching Ukrainian refugee children

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·7 min read

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year caused a massive flight from both countries. Russians fled to the West, not wanting to be associated with a war President Vladimir Putin seemed to launch for no credible reason. Ukrainians fled too, because bombs and rockets were falling on their towns and villages, killing the very people Russia was supposedly eager to “liberate.”

More than 30,000 refugees ended up in Israel, where an organization called Early Starters International offered their children early education classes. Hundreds of Ukrainian families accepted the offer, not realizing that in some cases, their children would be taught by Russians who had fled the same war they had escaped.

“It’s not easy for me,” says Sophia Kurtik, one of four Russian teachers who now work for Early Starters nurseries in Israel or Eastern Europe. “Sometimes I’m meeting with some parents, and with them I feel it’s a big problem.”

People stand outside a damaged residential building hit by a missile strike.
People look at the exterior of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Once, an irate father demanded to know why she was giving the children Russian flags. She wasn’t: The flags were French, distributed as part of an activity unrelated to war. But mistrust runs so deep that the father’s anger cannot be chalked up to confusion between the two somewhat similar tricolors.

“Of course, some of the parents, upon arriving to our centers, are apprehensive of having a Russian teacher — but we quickly see that we are all on the same side,” says Early Starters co-founder Sarah Wilner. “No one wants this war.”

Although Ukrainians and Russians do share deep religious, cultural and ethnic ties, the rupture caused by Putin’s invasion may take generations to heal. “I will never forgive Russia,” a Ukrainian poet wrote in spring, expressing a sentiment shared by many of his compatriots, many of whom do not make a distinction between the “good Russians” who oppose the war and the millions who endorse it.

That means that for Kurtik, every encounter with Ukrainian parents has the potential to become fraught, as she confessed to Yahoo News in a recent conversation. Most don’t, however. Incomprehensible geopolitical forces have led her to Israel, a country locked in its own existential struggle. As for the Ukrainian refugees, they went from one of the world’s two nations with a Jewish president (Volodymyr Zelensky is the first Jewish person to lead Ukraine) to the other.

Russian newspapers on a makeshift table.
Russian newspapers in a building previously used by the head of Russian occupying forces on Friday in Vyshneve, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Like them, Kurtik is outraged by the aggressive war Russia launched in February. She buys none of the reasoning Putin has offered about Kyiv’s fascistic tendencies, which only begs the question of why she and so many other sophisticated, savvy Russians didn’t denounce the procession of falsehoods earlier. After all, Putin’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014 was launched under similarly fictional pretenses, as was the 2008 invasion of Georgia.

“And don’t tell me these Russians didn’t have a choice,” Ukrainian journalist Veronika Melkozerova wrote in the Atlantic over the summer. “We’re the ones who didn’t have a choice. All they had to do was disobey orders, and refuse to take part in Putin’s ‘special military operation.’”

Myriad fictions and deceptions have sustained Putin’s power for two decades, with complicity from millions of Russian citizens who had been enervated by decades of Soviet rule. Desperate for better lives, they gave Putin free rein. Only with the current invasion of Ukraine did Russians like Kurtik come to fully grasp what Russia had become under his leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands with four Ukrainian separatist regional leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, with Ukrainian separatist regional leaders during the annexation ceremony for four Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30 in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kurtik says of the war, noting that her own ancestry — like that of many other Russians — can be traced back to Ukraine. “I was hoping it would end immediately,” she recalls, imagining that Putin might be assassinated by a political rival.

But his grip on the Kremlin remained as firm as ever, with internal Kremlin dissent — let alone the possibility of a coup — virtually nonexistent. Nor did he appear to be rattled by the protests that broke out across Russia. About two weeks into the invasion, which was already showing serious signs of faltering, Russia passed a new law criminalizing “false information” — that is, honest reporting and open discussion — about what the Kremlin insisted on calling a “special military operation.”

Kurtik had not joined the protests, fearing repercussions from rough police tactics. But the new law proved too much. “I feel like it was the end of free speech in our country,” she told Yahoo News. “And I can’t live without free speech; I can’t raise my son without free speech.”

Which is why she gave up her psychology practice in Moscow and fled with her husband and son to Egypt and then to Israel, where she now teaches the children of Ukrainian refugees in a kindergarten run by Early Starters International.

She sees the work as a kind of duty — and also, perhaps, a kind of penance. “They were pulled from their homes, from their families. Their fathers are still in Ukraine,” Kurtik says of her young charges, of their desperate need for normalcy in a deeply abnormal world. “It’s very meaningful for me to be there with the kids, to hear their stories, to listen to them, to play with them, to help them to process, somehow, this trauma.”

Wilner, the Early Starters co-founder, says that because Ukrainian men have mostly stayed behind, it is mothers who have had to manage the difficulties of life abroad, from housing to education. “The resilience I see in women is one that always amazes me, no matter where in the world,” she told Yahoo News.

An injured woman, her forehead and jaw bandaged, stands outside a hospital.
Helena, a teacher, outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Feb. 24. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Early Starters International had experience in offering early childhood education in the developing world; as soon as the scope of the conflict in Eastern Europe became apparent, the organization started early childhood education programs in Moldova and Israel. “As the war started, we felt the need to do something,” says Early Starters co-founder Ran Cohen Harounoff.

At the time, Israel was attempting a delicate diplomatic dance of showing support for Ukraine while not alienating Russia. Many felt that was not enough. “I think at the beginning, we were compensating a little bit,” Cohen Harounoff acknowledges. “As a second-generation Holocaust survivor — my mother was hidden by a Christian family in Holland — I felt obligated to do that,” he says of starting early childhood programs for Ukrainian refugees.

Of the many needs Ukrainians face, restoring a sense of normalcy for children is among the foremost. Their schooling had been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, then the war with Russia. “Schools in Ukraine are desperate for resources to build bomb shelters instead of playgrounds, with children being taught about unexploded ordnances instead of road safety. This is the stark reality for Ukrainian students, parents and teachers,” UNICEF head Catherine Russell recently said.

UNICEF also estimates that some 1.5 million Ukrainian children have been displaced by the war, meaning that many of them must begin school in another country, one to which they may have no genuine connection, whose language and culture may be utterly foreign.

Newly arrived refugees from Ukraine, including children holding stuffed animals, walk to a shelter in Poland.
Newly arrived refugees from Ukraine proceed to be registered at the main shelter and relocation center in Przemysl, Poland, on March 16. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images)

“What we do comes from a very strong belief that children have a right to access an education,” says Wilner. “And it’s our responsibility as adults to provide it for them.”

Today, Early Starters runs seven early education centers in Moldova and six in Israel, with two now opening in Prague. Since the start of the war, some 3,500 children have received schooling and child care there, according to Wilner.

The centers are nurseries, utterly ordinary in every way except that the children who learn there are refugees. Kurtik says that the trauma of war is obvious, especially in the aggressive behavior of some boys, who have clearly internalized the military mood of early 2022, when the war began.

But there are also lighter moments. Wilner described how in early September she witnessed three girls returning to Early Starters after summer vacation, crashing into each other for a mirthful hug. “They just hung on to each other,” she says. “It was the most touching thing I’d seen in a long time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mortality rate of wounded Russian soldiers exceeds 50%

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 07:58 Due to the low quality of medical care and the reluctance of the Russian command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the mortality rate among the latter exceeds 50%.

  • Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians

    Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers with the country's territorial defense forces worked to clear the area of dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance — a push to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that spent months under Russian occupation. The deminers, part of the 113th Kharkiv Defense Brigade of Ukraine's territorial defense forces, walked deep into fallow agricultural lands on Thursday along a muddy road between fields of dead sunflowers overgrown with high weeds.

  • Wagner mercenary, FSB officer seeking asylum in France, ready to testify on Russian war crimes — the Insider

    A Russian Wagner mercenary company soldier and a Russian FSB security service officer have requested political asylum in France, independent Russian outlet the Insider reported on Oct. 14.

  • Mortality rate among Russian heavily wounded exceeds 50% – General Staff

    Due to the low quality of battlefield medical care and the refusal of the command of the invading Russian forces to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russian territory, the combat fatality rate of wounded enemy troops exceeds 50%, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on Oct. 15.

  • "Pure cannon fodder": BBC on deaths of recently conscripted Russians

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 20:14 Russia has acknowledged the deaths of several of its conscripts in Ukraine. Russian media reports that these soldiers have been sent to the front without training.

  • Tony Bennett on Virginia alumni Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser playing for the Boston Celtics

    The Virginia coach opens up about Hauser and Brogdon's fit with Boston.

  • 'Voting is too dumb': Roe is gone, student debt is piling up and young people are mad. But will they vote?

    With Roe v. Wade's overturning, climate change and student loan cancellation, young voters could have more cause to cast their ballots. Will they?

  • U.S. to send munitions, military vehicles to Ukraine in latest aid package

    The United States will send munitions and military vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million security assistance package aimed at bolstering the country's defense against the Russian invasion, the Defense Department said on Friday. The package is the first since Russia's barrage of missiles fired on civilian population centers in Ukraine this week. It will bring the total of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 to more than $17.5 billion.

  • US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

    The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and other military assistance, the White House said Friday, as the U.S. added to a flurry of aid announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO, where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine as Russia heightened its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, as the war stretches into its eighth month.

  • Former AG Bill Barr told the 1/6 committee that he told Trump his claims about voting fraud were "crazy."

    WILLIAM BARR: I went into this and would, you know, tell them how crazy some of these allegations were and I ridiculous how Some of them were, I'm talking about some of the things like, you know, more votes. More absentee votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there were absentee ballots request, you know, stuff like that, was just easy to blow up. There was never, there was never an indication of Interest in What the actual facts, were.

  • American veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine, family says

    Dane Partridge, 34, from Rexburg, Idaho, was fatally wounded in a tank attack in while fighting Russian forces in the Donbas region on Oct. 3, his sister wrote in a Facebook post.

  • IMF countries strengthen calls to end Ukraine war, Russia blocks communique

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news conference that Russia again blocked consensus on issuing a joint communique during a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee. Calvino said the call for an end to the war was stronger than at IMF and World Bank meetings in April as the conflict causes food and energy insecurity, rising prices and financial stability risks.

  • George Wagner IV's grandmother testifies against him in trial

    Angela Wagner's mother and George Wagner IV's grandmother testified today in court against George.

  • If Klay Thompson wants seat back, Ryan Rollins accepts ‘nothing you can do’

    If Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back.

  • Donald Trump has incorporated 'Trump Organization II' in apparent dodge of NY fraud case, officials say

    NY's attorney general fears that Donald Trump may be moving assets to "Trump Organization II" — created the very same day the AG sued him for fraud.

  • NHS vendor Advanced won't say if patient data was stolen during ransomware attack

    Advanced, an IT service provider for the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS), has confirmed that attackers stole data from its systems during an August ransomware attack, but refuses to say if patient data was compromised. Advanced first confirmed the ransomware incident on August 4 following widespread disruption to NHS services across the U.K. The attack downed a number of the organization's services, including its Adastra patient management system, which helps non-emergency call handlers dispatch ambulances and helps doctors access patient records, and Carenotes, which is used by mental health trusts for patient information. In an update dated October 12 and shared with TechCrunch on Thursday, Advanced said the malware used in the attack was LockBit 3.0, according to the company's incident responders, named as Mandiant and Microsoft.

  • Russian draft-dodgers find little welcome, uncertain future in Georgia

    With Putin's invasion of their country still fresh in Georgian minds, it's little wonder young Russians dodging the bloodbath in Ukraine are viewed with suspicion.

  • Minnesota woman allegedly assaulted for wearing American flag shirt

    A Minnesota woman says she was assaulted after wearing an American flag shirt. Police said the woman's face was so swollen they could barely see her eyes.

  • Tearful mourners mark Defenders Day in Ukraine

    STORY: Dozens of people brought flowers to pay respects to the servicemen killed in action.In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending the country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities, and damaged the global economy.Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities and apartment blocks this week.

  • Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility

    A law enforcement source confirms a list of well over a dozen incidents that are part of the local, state and federal investigation into crimes related to efforts to stop the building facility.