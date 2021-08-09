As top aides resign, NY State Assembly nears the end of its Cuomo investigation

The New York State Assembly will be releasing information about its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s misconduct as early as later this month, according to Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-N.Y.

The NY State Assembly convened on Monday to continue its impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo. The Assembly had begun an investigation in March, looking into several possible misconduct cases, including Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Since the release of Attorney General Letitia James’s report on Tuesday, which found that Gov. Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, the state Assembly has worked to expedite its impeachment process.

“As early as later this month, we will discuss the evidence publicly in an open and transparent manner — once the investigation is completed or very close to completion,” Lavine said before the judiciary committee entered its executive session on Monday.

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, speaks as the Judiciary Committee meets to discuss the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, New York. (Hans Pennink/AP)

The state Assembly has requested that Gov. Cuomo and his legal team submit any defense evidence by Friday.

“The governor will have the opportunity to address issues of sexual harassment, as well as issues relating to the abuse of public resources to write his book, allegations relating to the nursing home deaths and the various statements and reports relating to that issue, allegations relating to preferential access to COVID-19 testing, and any other issues the governor wishes to address,” Lavine said.

While Gov. Cuomo continues to show no plans to step down, despite being called on to resign by various lawmakers and politicians including Pres. Biden, his top aides are leaving their posts.

Melissa DeRosa, one of Cuomo’s most loyal aides and top strategists, announced her resignation on Sunday. She was mentioned nearly 200 times in the damning report, which also found that she spearheaded retaliation efforts against Lindsey Boylan, an ex-aide who spoke out against Cuomo in December.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

DeRosa had also been involved in the Cuomo administration’s attempts to downplay the extent of coronavirus deaths that occurred in New York’s nursing homes. In a private call with Democratic lawmakers, DeRosa admitted that the administration withheld data because they were afraid they would be investigated by the Trump administration’s Justice Department.

Roberta Kaplan, who is accused of working with DeRosa in her retaliation efforts against Boylan, resigned Monday from her position as chairwoman and co-founder of the legal defense fund at Time’s Up., an organization founded by Hollywood women to fight sexual harassment and promote gender equality.

DeRosa testified during the attorney general’s inquiry that Kaplan, who is also a founding partner of a private law firm, was her lawyer. The Attorney General’s report found that Kaplan reviewed and approved a draft of an op-ed letter that attacked Boylan and denied her accusations.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers. We have felt the raw, personal and profound pain of that betrayal,” Kaplan wrote in her resignation letter. “It has raised important questions about how and why Times [sic] Up does what it does, as well as demands on the part of advocates and staff for a kind of radical transparency.”

Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso during an interview aired on CBS Tthis Morning on August 9, 2021. (CBS News)

One of the 11 women who Gov. Cuomo allegedly harassed broke her silence Monday morning. In an exclusive interview with “CBS This Morning” and the Times Union, Brittany Commisso, previously known as Executive Assistant #1, shared her story in detail.

"I believe that he groped me, he touched me, not only once, but twice," Commisso said. She went on to describe that the hugs she would receive from him had “the intention of getting some personal, sexual satisfaction.”

Commisso never intended to go public with her allegations, but described having a “tipping point” when seeing Cuomo deny all accusations.

“He almost has this smirk that he thinks that he's untouchable," Commisso said. "I almost feel like he has this sense of almost a celebrity status and it just — that was the tipping point. I broke down. I said ‘He is lying.’”

A simple majority vote from lawmakers in the Assembly would impeach Cuomo. A trial would then be held in the state Senate, where Democrats are also in the majority. If Gov. Cuomo is convicted, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would assume the gubernatorial position.

