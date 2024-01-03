Asa Hutchinson: America should reward work; I know how to empower our workers

Growing up on my dad’s cattle and poultry farm in Arkansas, I learned at an early age the necessity of work and the dignity and reward that goes with it. That experience is the same in Iowa, where farmers work hard and where a principle of life is nurtured that if you are able-bodied then you work.

Those principles are important in public policy as well. Our nation’s laws need to reward work and our safety nets are important, but they should not encourage dependency on government.

My vision for America is one where every citizen can contribute to and benefit from our nation's prosperity. As president, I will focus on strengthening our labor force, bolstering our economy, and ensuring equal opportunity to move up in this world.

First, securing our borders is paramount to protecting America’s workforce. A secure border is the cornerstone of sovereignty. Without it, America stands exposed and unguarded. However, we must also recognize that legal immigration benefits America, particularly when it comes to our workforce. Yes, I will secure the border and I will also allow for a state-based visa program for states to meet specific labor needs. This policy will allow Iowa to have an agreement with my administration to ensure farmers have the workforce they need to feed and power America.

But we must also create new good-paying jobs every day. As governor, I reduced regulations, lowered taxes, and created an environment that resulted in over 100,000 new jobs. As a nation we can do the same and I will lead a powerful economic resurgence. This will be done through increased manufacturing and assuring affordable energy. On day one of my administration, I will open more federal lands to energy production and make biofuels a central part of my national energy policy.

Reducing regulations will be a top priority of mine. Overregulation hampers innovation and hinders growth. Cutting the red tape will unleash the full potential of Iowa’s agriculture and energy industries, as well as the small businesses that serve and enrich our local communities.

Building America’s workforce requires investing in skills training and expanding computer science education to every classroom in America. This will lead to a new generation of innovators, ensuring America's competitiveness in the world. This will ensure that any young person who has the skill set and access to high-speed internet can run the world from their front porch in any small town in Iowa. That's what I delivered as governor of Arkansas. That’s what I will deliver as president.

As president, we will ensure that America remains a place where dreams are realized, and futures are built.

I believe in the principles of limited government, individual liberty, and equal opportunity. These principles are not relics of the past but beacons for the future.

As we approach the Iowa Caucuses, I ask for your support, not just for my candidacy, but for the vision of America that we all share — prosperous, secure, and free.

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson is a Republican candidate for president. He was governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2023.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Asa Hutchinson: We need to empower the American worker