Asa Hutchinson makes final push to win over Iowans ahead of Caucus Day

AMES, Iowa — Asa Hutchinson, once the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas and governor of the same state, is making his "last arguments" to the Iowa "jury" this weekend before the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses on Monday.

"You have to make the case that our country needs to go a different direction than Donald Trump. And if someone does not say that then ... we're basically saying he's going to be a great nominee for us," Hutchinson said during a meet and greet on Sunday at Jethro's BBQ in Ames.

The latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll had Hutchinson at 1%, far below the frontrunner Donald Trump at 48% and second place Nikki Haley at 20%.

More: Iowa caucus night: Where to find results, follow live coverage

"One person in America who really likes the poll numbers where they see Donald Trump 28 points ahead, is Joe Biden. He's sitting there loving it because that's the one chance he has to win," he said.

Hutchinson continued to say that he believes Republicans can still win the general election if they have the right nominee. "And that's the case I have to make," he said.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a meet and greet on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Gravitate Coworking (Downtown) in Des Moines.

Ken and Bonnie May, of Slater, said that they're convinced that Hutchinson is the right choice to be the nominee. At the Jethro's event on Sunday, Ken told the Des Moines Register he will caucus for Hutchinson on Monday.

"I think he's really authentic and down to earth. He's really intelligent, you can ask him anything and he just seemed to answer honestly," Ken May said. "This to me is an opportunity to vote for somebody that I think could be really good. I don't see a downside to this."

Also attending the Sunday event, Julie Skaar, of Story City, says she and her husband, Brad, are doing some last-minute "shopping" for the "best candidate that most closely aligns with our thoughts."

More: How the Iowa Caucuses work, who can caucus and where to caucus

Brad Skaar said Hutchinson happened to be one of the first candidates he heard speak earlier in the process, and said he was impressed by his maturity, experience and calm demeanor.

"All the right things," he said. "Probably the kind of candidate that won't catch glitzy media attention, unfortunately. ... We need an administrator, not a showman, not a Hollywood stage manager, not a TV businessman. I need an administrator of a country."

GOP presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks to his supporters during a campaign stop at Jethro's BBQ Ames on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA Today Network)

When asked what it would take for him to caucus for Hutchinson, Skaar said he was impressed that Hutchinson used the word "we" more than "I." He said he's still torn between Hutchinson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose experience and military service Skaar finds admirable.

"It's given me a lot to think about for tomorrow," Skaar said.

Hutchinson's two events in Des Moines and Ames drew more than 100 people combined — more than many of his other events, although many attendees of Saturday night's event, hosted at Gravitate Coworking in downtown Des Moines, were college students visiting Iowa to observe the caucus process.

More: Where the candidates stand on the issues

At Jethro's, Hutchinson reflected on his nine months of campaigning across the Hawkeye State.

"We have campaigned all through this state," he said. "We've been on the farms in Iowa, we've been in the ethanol plants, we've been on combines."

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Asa Hutchinson makes final push to win over Iowans ahead of Caucus Day