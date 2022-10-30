ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) shareholders have endured a 68% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 68% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 37% in the last year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

ASA International Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 3.3% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 32% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 5.51.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for ASA International Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 37%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 11%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 19% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ASA International Group .

