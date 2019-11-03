Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Asanko Gold Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Asanko Gold last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$6.8m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$7.0m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Asanko Gold will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

TSX:AKG Historical Debt, November 3rd 2019 More

How Well Is Asanko Gold Growing?

Asanko Gold managed to reduce its cash burn by 57% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. In contrast, operating revenue was down 88%. Downright suboptimal! Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Asanko Gold To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Asanko Gold revenue has been falling, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Asanko Gold's cash burn of US$7.0m is about 3.5% of its CA$264m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Asanko Gold's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Asanko Gold is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although we do find its falling revenue to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Asanko Gold CEO receives in total remuneration.