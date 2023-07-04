Asbury Park apartment complex shooting leaves one dead, two injured

ASBURY PARK - Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an apartment complex here Monday night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Two of the three victims sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Santiago said in a news release.

He did not release the names of any of the victims, but said all are male.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside the Asbury Park Gardens apartment complex on Atlantic Avenue.

Police dispatched to that locations quickly located the gunshot victims, who were then rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment, the news release said.

The one victim was pronounced dead shortly upon his arrival at the hospital, the release said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Residents of the complex declined to comment on the record because of possible repercussions. But one described it as a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the complex and pointed to where police markings were still visible. Another said he had gone to see the fireworks at the boardwalk and returned home to find police at the complex.

"It was crazy,'' he said.

The Major Crimes Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the Asbury Park Police Department are actively investigating the multiple shooting. They ask anyone with information about it to call prosecutor's Detective Brian Migliorisi at 1-800-533-7433 or Asbury Park Detective Robert Champouillon at 732-774-1300.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

