Asbury Park cop says department retaliated against him for his complaints about racism

ASBURY PARK - The highest ranking officer of color in the Asbury Park Police Department has named a captain as the culprit behind a sign at police headquarters designed to insult Black officers and claims that the department has retaliated against him since he complained, according to a lawsuit.

Lt. Kamil Warraich, who is president of the Fraternal Order of Police #221, criticized the leadership of the police department earlier this year after someone put up a sign on a tree nicknamed the "tree of knowledge," a popular gathering spot for Black officers to share information.

The sign described it as a spot "Where the disgruntled and misinformed can freely meet to spread lies, rumor, and conspiracy instead of doing the job they were hired to do…"

Warraich told the Asbury Park Press "since I reported the tree of knowledge to the (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) on Sept. 12, 2023, I have been charged with multiple department initiated policy violation offenses demanding an 80-day suspension.

"I have also been the subject of new department initiated internal affair complaints for policy violations immediately after I reported additional internal misconduct to the prosecutor," he continued. "This is what usually happens to whistleblowers. I intend on having hearings open to the public so the world can see how these department executives weaponize the internal affairs system to have a chilling effect on officers who report misconduct."

The “Tree of Knowledge” is a tree located in the parking lot of the Asbury Park Police Department headquarters next to the designated parking for the marked police vehicles. This location is known for being a spot where African-American officers gather and talk. Someone posted this sign to the tree in August 2023. It was taken down two months later. Photo taken Sept. 19, 2023.

The sign was put up in early August. Fifty-nine days after officers of various ranks asked department leaders to take it down, the sign was removed, only after an Asbury Park Press reporter inquired about why it was there in the first place.

In late October, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office installed an on-site monitor at the department, following the recent increase in Asbury Park Police officers filing internal affairs complaints against each other.

'A hostile work environment every day'

Warraich is still pursuing a 2020 lawsuit that described years of mistreatment and a rigged internal affairs system within the Asbury Park Police Department. He has since amended his suit to include the new claims about the tree and of retaliation since then.

Warraich made a complaint with the city’s human resources department for retaliation on Nov. 3. He was told his complaint was forwarded to the city's attorneys.

"It’s been a month, but I haven't heard back anything. I've also made numerous complaints to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office regarding retaliation. Neither entity has done anything to protect me so far, contrary to whistleblower protection policies. This is why Asbury Park Police Department is in the shape that it is and why officers fear reporting misconduct," Warraich said.

He added that he has "to walk into headquarters and face a hostile work environment every day."

"The problem is that our departmental executives don’t care about lawsuits. The lawyers' fees are in the hundreds of thousands, the settlements and payouts come out of the city’s joint insurance fund which is ultimately paid for by taxpayers," Warraich said. "So, the police department’s leaders are effectively playing with 'house money' as they manipulate the system to reward and punish whoever they wish, all while acting with impunity."

City Manager Donna Viero told the Asbury Park Press that "the city is unable to comment on pending litigation. Once this matter has been decided, it would then be appropriate for city officials to comment. At this time these are allegations that will need to be vetted in a court of law."

The amended complaint is one of the latest of the discrimination lawsuits against the police department under Police Chief David Kelso.

Over the last 10 years, five suits against the city have been settled in which race discrimination claims, among others, were asserted, costing the city about $1.9 million totals in defense and settlement costs, according to city officials.

Asbury Park Police Chief David Kelso, seen here in 2017.

The amended lawsuit claims Capt. David DeSane ordered the sign put up and says both Kelso and Deputy Chief Guy Thompson took no action to rectify the situation, even when officers directly complained to them. Despite the Press reporting that the plaque was up for two months, both the chief and deputy chief did not initiate an internal affairs investigation, nor did they hold anyone responsible, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that "DeSane has not been held accountable for violating the rights or law with regard to the public or violation of any rules or regulations due to his treatment of other officers over the years" and that he "leads and encourages an atmosphere and culture of fear, intimidation. He supports retaliation and discrimination of (Warraich) and others in the department."

Sgt. Michael Casey, spokesperson for the Asbury Park Police Department, said "The captain is still a city employee and unable to comment on pending litigation. Once matters are decided, it would then be appropriate for a city official to comment."

'Do right by my client'

Warraich is represented by attorney Desha Jackson of Desha Jackson Law Group in Freehold. Jackson also represents Danielle Joseph, an Asbury Park businesswoman who claims in a lawsuit that DeSane and others in the police department conspired against her because of her race.

According to the Warraich lawsuit, DeSane denied training requests and undermines the authority of Warraich in front of other officers, selectively enforces rules against Warraich and claimed DeSane harassed Warraich through witness intimidation among other actions.

"It is unfortunate that the officers within and the public must endure this. Lt. Warraich has had to endure the chief, deputy chief, Capt. DeSane and others weaponizing the disciplinary process against him just because he chooses to report the misconduct of other officers," Jackson said.

"Now there is a captain's position available again and I do not believe the City of Asbury Park will do right by my client and promote him due to his reporting of their misconduct, "Jackson said.

She said "it is a typical story of failing to promote and making the person of color the problem instead of creating an environment of inclusion, acceptance and equality."

Warraich began his career with the city in September 2004 as a Class-II special police officer before joining full time in July 2007. In December 2019, he filed a complaint that the Police Department failed to investigate multiple internal affairs complaints from 2014 to 2019 and alleged a coverup by Kelso and Thompson. He filed his lawsuit the following year.

"He has been fighting now for over seven years for the department to change," Jackson said. "His lawsuit is the culmination of all the hardships to have his dream of a more inclusive department come true. Unfortunately, his race, religion and refusal to participate unlawful discriminatory behavior has led to a consistent barrage of bogus disciplinary charges."

