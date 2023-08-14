Asbury Park fatal shooting under investigation; cops seek public help

FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting on Atkins Avenue in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

Just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Asbury Park Police responded to a location on Atkins Avenue between Adams Street and Boston Way for a reported shooting, Santiago said. At the scene, they found 27-year-old Derek L. Bussey, of Asbury Park, who had been shot multiple times.

Bussey was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Thursday, according to Santiago.

As the investigation by the prosecutor's office and Asbury Park Police continues, Santiago is urging anyone with information to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Scott Ritter at 732-774-1300.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park investigate fatal shooting on Atkins Avenue