Asbury Park man, 18, charged with attempted murder one month after shooting

ASBURY PARK - A local 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that took place in the city last month, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Tuesday.

The teen suspect, Nazzir Wallace, was apprehended in Asbury Park after leading authorities on a brief chase. At the time of his arrest, Wallace was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, as well as an unspecified amount of cocaine and heroin, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

In addition to first-degree attempted murder, Wallace was charged with three counts of second-degree weapons offenses; two counts of third-degree drug offenses; one count of fourth-degree eluding authorities; one count of fourth-degree obstruction of justice; one count of a fourth-degree weapons offense and resisting arrest — the last charge is a disorderly persons offense.

LATEST HEADLINES: Body recovered from Manasquan Inlet still not identified: Police

If convicted on all charges, Wallace faces a maximum sentence that would amount to more than 60 years in state prison.

The attempted murder happened about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a report of shots fired. A few minutes later, the authorities received notification that an adult male with a gunshot wound had been admitted to a local hospital, according to the statement.

LATEST WEATHER: Ophelia is gone, but coastal flood threat lingers at the Jersey Shore

The Major Crimes Bureau of the Prosecutor’s Office and Asbury Park Police investigated. Wallace was later identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody last Thursday following the pursuit and lodged in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, where he remained on Tuesday.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano of the Major Crimes Bureau is in charge of the case.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ teen charged with attempted murder following shooting