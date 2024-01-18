Asbury Park man, 35, charged after standoff with cops at the Delmonte Hotel

ASBURY PARK - A local man armed with a knife, who barricaded himself in a room at the Delmonte Hotel, has been charged with a number of criminal offenses after triggering a standoff with police, according to authorities.

Gregory Letizia, 35, of Asbury Park, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and bias intimidation, said police Sgt. Michael Casey, a department spokesman.

The incident began at 3:14 p.m. Friday, when police were summoned to the hotel on First Avenue for a report that a possibly intoxicated man was behaving in a belligerent manner and threatening another person with a knife, Casey said.

The victim and several other witnesses at the scene had reported the threat to police, he said.

Latest Headlines: Storm gains power, bringing dangerous winds, coastal flooding to Jersey Shore

Upon arrival, police officers went to Letizia’s room and made contact with him through the locked door, the captain explained.

When officers were unable to persuade him to leave the room, the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT), members of the Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) and additional officers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist, he said.

Shortly after their arrival, Letizia was taken into custody without further incident. He was moved to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being processed at Asbury Park Police Headquarters and later at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, Casey said.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park NJ man charged after standoff with cops at local hotel